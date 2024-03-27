IPL 2024: 3 landmarks that were reached in CSK's emphatic win over GT in Match 7 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) dominated Gujarat Titans (GT) in the seventh match of IPL 2024 on Tuesday, March 26, clinching a convincing 63-run victory. With two wins from two games, CSK have charged their way to the top of the points table.

After being put to bat first, CSK got off to a flying start thanks to openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (46) and Rachin Ravindra (46). However, it was Shivam Dube's quick-fire innings of 51 runs off just 23 balls that propelled CSK to a strong total of 206/6 in their first innings.

In reply, GT's batting failed to deliver. While Sai Sudharsan managed a fighting 37 runs, none of the other batters could build a significant innings.

CSK's bowlers were largely disciplined, with Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, and Mustafizur Rahman taking two wickets each. At the end, GT were restricted to just 143 runs, handing CSK their second win in a row. Shivam Dube deservedly won the Player of the Match award for his fiery batting performance.

With the match in the history books, let's take a look at three significant landmarks that were reached in the CSK vs. GT game.

#3 Deepak Chahar now has second-most IPL wickets in powerplay

Deepak Chahar for the Chennai Super Kings

Deepak Chahar looked in fine rhythm on Tuesday when he ran in to trouble the GT batters with his swing and seam movement. He is one of the most effective new-ball bowlers in the IPL and has a habit of taking wickets early on.

Against GT, he dismissed openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha inside the first five overs. With this, the CSK pacer now has the second-most wickets inside the powerplay overs (1-6) in IPL history.

Chahar has surpassed Sandeep Sharma on the list, who has 55 powerplay wickets to his name. Chahar's 56 scalps inside the first six overs are only behind Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 61.

#2 GT's biggest loss in IPL games (by runs)

Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha before taking three field on Tuesday

It was a forgets outing for Gujarat Titans, who were simply outplayed in all departments by CSK. The 2022 IPL champions miserably failed in their run-chase of 207 and were restricted to 143/8.

CSK's 63-run victory margin in Match 7 is now the biggest-ever loss (by runs) for the Titans since their inception in 2022. Mumbai Indians' (MI) 27-run win in Match 57 of IPL 2023 was the previous best against GT.

#1 First-ever IPL innings with first two batters falling via 'stumping' dismissals

Ajinkya Rahane getting stumped off Sai Kishore's bowling in IPL 2024

Interestingly, the recently concluded match between CSK and GT also witnessed the first-ever instance of the first two dismissals taking place via stumping in a single IPL innings.

During the first innings, CSK lost Rachin Ravindra on 46 in the sixth over. He lost his wicket while stepping out to Rashid Khan and was stumped by Wriddhiman Saha.

A few overs later, Ajinkya Rahane also ran down the pitch and missed the ball before being cleaned up by Saha.