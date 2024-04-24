IPL 2024: 3 landmarks that were reached during LSG's emphatic 6-wicket win vs CSK 

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) stunned the Chepauk crowd after they secured a resounding win against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 39 of IPL 2024 on Tuesday, April 23. With this win, the Super Giants have surpassed CSK on the IPL 2024 points table.

After being asked to bat first, Chennai put up an above par total of 210. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was spectacular as he batted for the entire 20 overs and made 108* off 60 balls. He found an able ally in Shivam Dube, who scored 66 runs off 27 balls.

LSG began their chase on a dodgy note, losing both Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul within the first five overs. However, Marcus Stoinis anchored the chase to perfection, mixing his touch play with his powerful strokes.

Stoinis smashed 13 boundaries and six maximums, scoring 124* off 63 at an immaculate strike rate of 196.83.

On that note, here are three important landmarks that were reached in the recently concluded CSK vs LSG match:

#3 Losing joint-most matches defending 200+ targets

CSK's failure to defend a massive total against LSG exposes a worrying trend for the team. This was their fifth instance of failing to defend a target of more than 200 runs in IPL history.

They now hold the unfortunate record alongside Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the tournament's history.

#2 First CSK captain to score an IPL hundred

Ruturaj Gaikwad acknowledging his hundred to the Chepauk crowd

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad led from the front with a magnificent century against LSG. Gaikwad reached his fifty in a mere 28 balls, showcasing his intent. He continued his dominance, reaching his second IPL hundred off just 56 deliveries. It was a true captain’s innings, etching his name in history as the first CSK skipper to score an IPL century.

MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja captained CSK previously, but Gaikwad became the first to smash a century as skipper on Tuesday.

#1 Highest individual score while chasing in IPL history

Marcus Stoinis pumped up after his match-winning performance

Stepping out to bat in the very first over after the early dismissal of Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis played a knock for the ages. He single-handedly steered LSG to a historic win, dismantling the CSK bowlers with his might.

Stoinis hit the winning runs in the final over and ended the match with the score of 124* runs off 63 balls. This is now the highest individual score by a batter while chasing in IPL history. Stoinis has surpassed Paul Valthaty's 120, which also came against CSK in 2011.

Apart from this, Stoinis' 124* is now also the highest individual score ever against CSK in IPL. Previously, Virender Sehwag held the record when he smashed 122 in a playoff match in IPL 2014.

