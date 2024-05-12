IPL 2024: 3 landmarks that could be reached in today's CSK vs RR clash 

The pressure is on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as they take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the crucial 61st match of IPL 2024. The much-awaited clash will be the last league game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium played on Sunday afternoon, May 12.

CSK, the defending champions, find themselves in an unfamiliar position - having lost four out of their last six matches. A win here is vital for their playoff hopes.

On the other hand, RR are brimming with confidence after a string of impressive performances. They are currently placed comfortably in the top four and will be looking to confirm their playoff position with a win against a struggling CSK.

Every IPL game offers both teams a chance to reach a certain milestone. Hence, some records are on the verge of being shattered ahead of this game as well.

On that note, let's take a look at the top three landmarks that could be reached in today's CSK vs. RR fixture.

#1 MS Dhoni could break AB de Villiers' record

MS Dhoni is a six-hitting machine

If things doesn't go CSK's way today, this encounter might well be MS Dhoni's last dance at his beloved MA Chidambaram Stadium. Needless to say, all eyes will be on the CSK legend.

'Thala' has been in red-hot form this season. Currently, Dhoni boasts the highest strike rate in the league (among Indians) at a staggering 226.67. He has accumulated 136 runs in just 60 balls faced, a testament to his power-hitting prowess.

Furthermore, Dhoni is on the verge of another IPL milestone. With 12 sixes smashed this season, his career tally has climbed up to 251.

He is currently at par with AB de Villiers, who also hit 251 maximums in his IPL career. A six against RR will make Dhoni the fourth-highest six-hitter in IPL history.

#2 Yuzvendra Chahal could soar up in RR's charts

Yuzvendra Chahal for Rajasthan Royals

Yuzvendra Chahal, known for his deceptive leg-spin and sharp googlies, has been a mainstay in the IPL for over a decade and has become synonymous with wicket-taking prowess.

Ever since his move to the Rajasthan Royals in 2022, he has been RR's main weapon. In just 42 games for the franchise, the wily tweaker has scalped 62 times and is currently the third-highest wicket-taker for them.

He is only three wickets away from equalling Siddharth Trivedi's tally of 65 wickets and is five wickets away in matching legendary Shane Watson's 67 wickets for RR.

#3 Jos Buttler could become the second-highest run-getter in RR history

Jos Buttler for Rajasthan Royals

Jos Buttler will be eyeing a special milestone tonight against Chennai Super Kings.

Since joining the franchise in 2018, Buttler has amassed a staggering 3,034 runs at an impressive average of 42.13 and at a superb strike rate of 148.57, showcasing remarkable consistency and explosiveness at the top of the order.

He is currently the third-highest run-getter for them and is just 65 runs away from becoming the second-highest on the list. Above Buttler is Ajinkya Rahane, who made 3,098 runs during his time at the franchise.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback