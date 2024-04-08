IPL 2024: 3 milestones that were reached in LSG's 33-run win vs GT in Match 21 

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) continued their winning momentum as they beat the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 21 of the IPL 2024 season at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday, April 7.

Batting first, LSG navigated a shaky start to post a competitive 163 runs on the board. While Quinton de Kock and Devdutt Padikkal fell cheaply, a crucial third-wicket partnership between Marcus Stoinis (58) and KL Rahul (33) steadied the innings. Nicholas Pooran's late flourish with a quickfire cameo also provided a valuable boost at the end.

In reply, GT's chase never quite got going. Openers Shubman Gill (19) and Sai Sudharsan (31) provided a decent start, but wickets started tumbling at regular intervals. After being 54 for zero, the visitors lost all 10 wickets for only 130.

LSG's bowling attack, spearheaded by Yash Thakur (5/30) and the economical spin of Krunal Pandya (3/11), proved too strong for the GT batters.

On that note, here are three landmarks that were reached in the LSG vs. GT fixture.

#3 Second-lowest total for GT

Shubman Gill getting bowled out vs LSG

At one point of time, it seemed like Gujarat would eas past the target of 164 in the second innings. They were 54 for no loss and both Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan got hold of the situation. However, the thin batting line-up of the 2022 IPL winners faltered against a spectacular bowling of LSG.

The Titans could only make 130 in 18.5 overs, with Sai top-scoring with a 23-ball 31. This is now GT's second-lowest total and the lowest away from home in IPL history. Their lowest overall total is 125/5 which came against the Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad last season.

#2 Krunal Pandya is now the most economical bowler in IPL 2024

Krunal Pandya during his follow through

Krunal Pandya is a street smart cricketer, who is a valuable asset to the Super Giants. He has been impressive this season so far, and had a great outing once again.

In his quota of four overs against GT, Pandya gave just 11 runs and also bagged three wickets. He was quite superb with his disciplined line and length.

With this, the left-arm spinner has now become the bowler with the best economy rate in IPL 2024 so far. In four innings, the LSG all-rounder has taken three wickets at an economy rate of 5.50. Second on the list is Punjab Kings' spinner Harpreet Brar, who has four wickets at an economy rate of 5.69.

#1 Best bowling figures in IPL 2024

Yash Thakur during post match interaction

The star of the night was Yash Thakur, who blew away Gujarat with his career-best T20 performance of 5/30. The right-arm pacer bagged the wickets of Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad.

The 25-year-old now holds the record for delivering the best bowling figures of IPL 2024 thus far. He has become the first player to bag a five-wicket haul this season.

Apart from this, Thakur is also only the second LSG player to take five wickets in an IPL match after Mark Wood took 5/13 against DC in 2023.