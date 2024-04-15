IPL 2024: 3 players who starred and 2 who flopped in the MI vs CSK match ft. MS Dhoni & Hardik Pandya

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) notched up their second win on the trot as they beat the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 20 runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 14.

After losing a crucial toss, the Men in Yellow needed to be at their absolute best to triumph over a side riding on a two-game win streak. They turned in a splendid bowling display in the second half of the chase to ensure that they solidified their position in the top half of the standings.

On that note, here are three players who starred and two who flopped in the MI vs CSK IPL 2024 match.

#5 Star - MS Dhoni (CSK)

Dhoni made a massive impact in four balls [Image Courtesy: iplt20.com]

MS Dhoni faced just four balls, and the margin of victory turned out to be the exact number of runs (20) he scored off those four balls. The former CSK skipper should've come in earlier, and once he did, it was clear why.

Dhoni mowed Hardik Pandya over the boundary ropes three times in quick succession. The first one was over long-off, the second was heaved over midwicket, and the third was smashed into the square leg stands. A two off the final ball meant that the Super Kings reached a defendable total.

Dhoni is hitting the ball as well as he ever has, and if his body allows it, he really should be giving himself more time in the middle.

#4 Flop - Hardik Pandya (MI)

Hardik is going through a rough phase [Image Courtesy: iplt20.com]

Life as MI captain has been tough on Hardik Pandya, who has seen his own fans turn against him. He had a rough outing against CSK despite passages of play that went well for him.

Hardik bowled an inaccurate first over, but his second over, sent down at a crucial juncture, was quite impressive. The MI skipper gave himself the ball for the final over ahead of Akash Madhwal, and while the decision to do that wasn't the worst idea, his execution crumbled in the face of MS Dhoni.

Hardik also made two off six in the chase at a time when the required rate was past the 15-run mark. That performance wouldn't have endeared him to the supporters any more.

#3 Star - Shivam Dube (CSK)

Expand Tweet

Shivam Dube faced just one ball of spin against MI, as Hardik, knowing how dangerous he is, refused to bring on Shreyas Gopal and Mohammad Nabi. Despite that, though, the big-hitting southpaw managed to play a match-defining innings at a strike rate of 173.68.

Dube accessed areas on both sides of the ground and expertly found gaps. He managed to keep the scoreboard moving even when his partners were struggling and brought CSK close to the 10 runs per over mark.

Dube has become a quite reliable player of pace, to go with his incredible spin-hitting ability.

#2 Flop - Suryakumar Yadav (MI)

Suryakumar's IPL 2024 campaign has gone duck, fifty, duck. He steered Matheesha Pathirana to third man at a time when MI really needed him to capitalize on the platform laid down by the openers.

The Mumbai batting lineup revolves around Suryakumar, whose wicket gave birth to a two-wicket over that essentially changed the complexion of the chase. It was a low-percentage shot too, with a fielder being stationed quite fine on the boundary.

#1 Star - Rohit Sharma (MI)

Expand Tweet

It may have gone in vain, but Rohit Sharma's unbeaten century was a clear indication that his IPL 2024 campaign isn't like all the others. A perennial underachiever in the competition, the former MI skipper seems to have found a balance that works for him.

Rohit couldn't quite get going at the end of his knock as the CSK bowlers executed their plans well, but he tried to be attacking throughout and gave his team an excellent springboard during and after the powerplay.

He smacked 11 fours and five sixes to almost single-handedly keep Mumbai in the hunt.