IPL 2024: 3 landmarks that were reached in CSK's superb 7-wicket win vs KKR in Match 22 

In their 22nd match of IPL 2024, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) secured a convincing seven-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday, April 8.

KKR, who were the unbeaten team in the tournament till then, were put to bat first after the toss. However, their innings didn't go as planned. CSK bowlers, led by their 'Thalapathy' Ravindra Jadeja (3/18), restricted the visitors to a below par total of 137/9.

In reply, CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad provided a solid foundation. While Rachin Ravindra fell early, Gaikwad remained unbeaten on a well-composed 67. Daryl Mitchell and Shivam Dube chipped in with a crucial 20s, ensuring Chennai chased down the target comfortably with 14 balls to spare.

This win marked KKR's first defeat of the season and brought CSK back on track after facing a couple of setbacks in their previous matches.

With the match now in history books, here are three important milestones that were reached during the CSK vs. KKR encounter.

#3 First player with 1000+ runs, 100+ wickets and 100+ catches in IPL history

A true definition of an all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja achieved a fantastic record when he bagged two catches against KKR on Monday. Prior to this match, he had 98 catches in IPL to his name.

However, his two catches have not only made him only the fifth outfield player to complete 100 grabs but also made him the first-ever individual to do a triple of 1000+ runs, 100+ wickets and 100 catches.

In his illustrious IPL career of 231 matches, Jadeja has mustered 2,776 runs and has taken 156 wickets.

#2 Most times remaining not out in successful IPL chases

MS Dhoni coming out to bat in Chennai

After batting as low as number eight in last few matches, MS Dhoni shocked everyone by promoting himself at number five on Monday. Although CSK needed only three runs off last three overs, fans went berserk watching Dhoni come out to bat.

Unsurprisingly, Dhoni saw Gaikwad getting the job done. With this, the former CSK captain remained unbeaten 28th time in succesful run-chases in IPL. This is the most by any player, surpassing his teammate Ravindra Jadeja on the list, who did this on 27 occasions.

#1 Joint-most POTM award for CSK in IP

Ravindra Jadeja posing with the POTM award

Ravindra Jadeja bowled a match-altering over when he sent back both Sunil Narine and Angkrish Raghuvanshi in a space of four balls. In his very next over, the left-armer bagged another one, this time dismissing Venkatesh Iyer.

Due to his bowling heroics, Jadeja was adjudged the Player of the Match award. It was his 15th occasion of winning the POTM honors for CSK in IPL.

The star all-rounder has now joined the MS Dhoni on the list for players with the most POTM award for the franchise in the IPL.