IPL 2024: 3 milestones that could be reached in today's CSK vs GT clash 

It's been just over 300 days since a flick on the leg side etched Ravindra Jadeja's name in IPL history as his phenomenal cameo secured the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) record-equalling fifth title. The victory came at the expense of the Gujarat Titans (GT), who were eyeing their second consecutive title in front of their home crowd in Ahmedabad.

The Titans will be looking for revenge when they take on Chennai in IPL 2024 on Tuesday, March 26. The upcoming battle between the two franchises will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk.

Both teams will enter the game with two points in their bag. While CSK kick-started the tournament with a resounding win over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Gujarat recently sneaked in a close victory against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at home.

As the two IPL 2023 finalists prepare to take the field on Tuesday, here are three important milestones that could be reached in their battle.

#3 Ajinkya Rahane could hit his 100th IPL six

Ajinkya Rahane for CSK in IPL 2023

Since his move to the Chennai franchise, Ajinkya Rahane has found a new dimension in his T20 game. Rahane, who once liked to play as an anchor, has now been given a free license to go hard from the outset.

Rahane is likely to continue to bat aggressively and if he manages to hit at least two sixes against GT, he will complete 100 maximums in IPL cricket. He has mustered 4,427 runs with the help of 455 fours and 98 sixes in the tournament so far.

In CSK's previous game against RCB, it was Ravindra Jadeja who completed his century of sixes in the league.

#2 Rashid Khan could become the highest wicket-taker for GT

Rashid Khan celebrating a wicket for GT

Rashid Khan, who is perhaps GT's biggest match-winner, has a fantastic chance to become the highest wicket-taker for the IPL 2022 champions.

The Afghani maestro has been a key player for the side since its inception two years ago and has taken 46 wickets at a strike rate of 17.58. He is the second-highest wicket-taker for the franchise and needs just three more scalps to climb to the top of the list.

Mohammed Shami's 48 wickets are the most by any player for Gujarat. With Shami ruled out of IPL 2024, Rashid might overtake the Indian pacer, especially on a Chennai track that aids spinners.

#1 MS Dhoni is on the verge of entering the 5000-run club in the IPL for CSK

MS Dhoni during the training session with CSK

While CSK successfully hunted down the target against RCB without needing MS Dhoni to bat, fans will be eager to get a glimpse of the former CSK captain with the bat.

One of the sport's all-time greats, Dhoni has struck 4,957 runs across 214 innings in CSK's history so far. He is just 43 runs short of reaching 5,000 runs for the franchise and thus becoming only the second-ever to do so.

Dhoni is the second-leading run-scorer for CSK after Suresh Raina, who hammered 5,529 runs in 200 T20 matches during his playing days.