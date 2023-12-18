IPL 2024 auction: All you need to know

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction is all set to be held at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Tuesday, December 19. While 1,166 players had initially registered for the auction, the final list features 333 cricketers. All 10 franchises will be keen to have a good auction as they look to strengthen their respective squads.

Of the 333 players who will go under the hammer at the auction, 214 are Indian, while 119 are overseas cricketers of which two (David Wiese and Paul van Meekeren) are from associate nations. The 10 franchises combined can fill up a maximum of 77 slots, with up to 30 of them being for overseas players.

₹2 crore has been set as the highest reserve price for the IPL 2024 auction and 23 players have put their names in this category. Also, there are 13 players in the auction pool with a base price of ₹1.5 crore.

Ahead of the Indian Premier League 2024 auction, we give you a lowdown of all the important details about the event.

IPL 2024 squads ahead of auction

The 10 IPL franchises announced their list of retained players last month. Here is how the squads look ahead of the auction.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajay Mandal, Ajinkya Rahane, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Mukesh Choudhary, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Shaik Rasheed, Shivam Dube, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhinav Sadarangani, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, David Miller, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Kane Williamson, Matthew Wade, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, R. Sai Kishore, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar.

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (traded), Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar, Dewald Brevis, Ishan Kishan, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, N. Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Piyush Chawla, Romario Shepherd (traded), Shams Mulani, Surya Kumar Yadav, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, David Warner, Abhishek Porel, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Lungisani Ngidi, Mitchell Marsh, Mukesh Kumar, Pravin Dubey, Prithvi Shaw, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz , Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf Du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Akash Deep, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Himanshu Sharma, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar (traded), Mohammed Siraj, Rajan Kumar, Rajat Patidar, Reece Topley, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Will Jacks, Cameron Green (traded).

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Amit Mishra, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal (traded), K. Gowtham, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Naveen Ul Haq, Nicholas Pooran, Prerak Mankad, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Charak.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Sam Curran, Atharva Taide, Harpreet Brar, Harpreet Bhatia, Jitesh Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone, Nathan Ellis, Prabhsimran Singh, Rahul Chahar, Shivam Singh, Sikandar Raza, Vidwath Kaverappa.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan (traded), Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Kuldeep Sen, Kunal Rathore, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, R. Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Aiden Markram, Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Mayank Agarwal, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mayank Markande, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rahul Tripathi, Sanvir Singh, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Upendra Singh Yadav, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahamad (traded).

Salary cap of franchises

The 10 franchises have a combined salary cap of ₹262.95 crore. GT have the highest (₹38.15 crore), while LSG have the lowest (₹13.15 crore).

Here’s a look at the salary cap of all IPL 10 franchises.

Chennai Super Kings - ₹31.4 crore

Delhi Capitals - ₹28.95 crore

Gujarat Titans - ₹38.15 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders - ₹32.7 crore

Lucknow Super Giants - ₹13.15 crore

Mumbai Indians - ₹17.75 crore

Punjab Kings - ₹29.1 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore - ₹23.25 crore

Rajasthan Royals - ₹14.5 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad - ₹34 crore

Slots available with each franchise

As mentioned earlier, a total of 77 slots can be filled up at the IPL 2024 auction. KKR can fill up the most - 12, four of them being overseas slots. Here is a franchise-wise breakdown of available slots.

Chennai Super Kings - 6 (3 overseas)

Delhi Capitals - 9 (4 overseas)

Gujarat Titans - 8 (2 overseas)

Kolkata Knight Riders - 12 (4 overseas)

Lucknow Super Giants - 6 (2 overseas)

Mumbai Indians - 8 (4 overseas)

Punjab Kings - 8 (2 overseas)

Royal Challengers Bangalore - 6 (3 overseas)

Rajasthan Royals - 8 (3 overseas)

Sunrisers Hyderabad - 6 (3 overseas)

Big names who could be in demand

Australia’s 2023 World Cup stars, Travis Head, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc, England’s Harry Brook, India’s Shardul Thakur, Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, and the New Zealand duo of Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell are some of the prominent names who could be in demand at the auction.

IPL 2024 auction: Live telecast and live streaming in India

The live telecast of the Indian Premier League 2024 auction will be available on the Star Sports network channels in India.

The live streaming will be available on the JioCinema app and website. The auction will start at 1:00 PM IST - 11:30 AM local time (Dubai).