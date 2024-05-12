IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today's CSK vs RR match

Loss-Win-Loss-Win-Loss -- this pattern in the last five matches is what Chennai Super Kings (CSK) might look back at in a few weeks with regret. They have looked likely to qualify multiple times in IPL 2024 but have often followed it up with a big loss, opening up windows for other teams to stay in contention.

A match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday could be their last chance of redemption. Thankfully for them, despite being one of the best teams in IPL 2024, RR have found themselves in a slump on the verge of qualification, with losses against the SunRisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals.

Below, we have predicted three bowlers who can take the most wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, to direct the trajectories of their teams:

#3 Tushar Deshpande

Expand Tweet

CSK's young gun Tushar Deshpande has flown under the radar with his wicket-taking ability and economy rate in IPL 2024. He has put the new ball in better areas than most and extracted help even from spin-friendly tracks.

As Chepauk has offered rare help to fast bowlers, Deshpande has kept CSK afloat by showing his best game, picking up nine of his 14 wickets here. RR's top order is one of the best in the tournament but it has struggled a bit against the new ball.

Deshpande has an excellent record against the inaugural champions, having taken six wickets in three matches, including Yashasvi Jaiswal twice and Sanju Samson once. A good start with the new ball will make him very difficult to face for RR.

#2 Sandeep Sharma

RR pacer and death-overs specialist Sandeep Sharma has 10 wickets in IPL 2024 and is one of his team's highest wicket-takers despite playing just over half of the games. In this form, he is bound to love bowling at Chepauk, especially in an afternoon encounter where there will be substantial grip available for his slower ones.

CSK's lower order has been heavily reliant on MS Dhoni, and inconsistency has been the theme of the top order and the middle order too. If RR pick up early wickets and put run-scoring pressure on the second half of CSK's innings, it'll create enough opportunities for Sandeep to have a big impact.

#1 Ravindra Jadeja

Expand Tweet

A day game in Chepauk is bread and butter for Ravindra Jadeja in the IPL. There's a bit of history between him and RR too, given they were his first team, which often gives players the extra edge to show what they can do.

Jadeja has 21 wickets against them in 20 matches at a brilliant average of 21.19 -- his best for any opponent among the current teams. The last time CSK hosted RR here, he got Samson and Devdutt Padikkal out for 21 runs.

This is his game, and he'll have the biggest responsibility in the middle overs. Both of his best spells in IPL 2024 have come on turning tracks (against the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Punjab Kings), and RR will have to do very well to avoid a repeat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback