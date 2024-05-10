IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today's GT vs CSK match

The last time Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) met in Ahmedabad, only the last ball of the rain-truncated IPL 2023 final separated the winner and the loser. Now, as they get ready to see each other again on Friday, four points and five positions in the IPL 2024 table set them apart.

Defending champions CSK haven't been great but they haven't been as bad as GT. The latter's batting scene looks set in IPL 2022 while the bowling, struggling with injuries but still full of stars, is searching for one good collective performance.

CSK have been marred by even more injuries and unavailabilities in the bowling department. However, they showed against Punjab Kings (PBKS) that when you have a system in place that gives immense importance to developing domestic talents and keeping them match-ready, you never really run out of performers.

So, which bowlers can perform against such a backdrop at a ground that has thrown all kinds of pitches this season? Here's our prediction:

#3 Simarjeet Singh

Some call him the Indian version of Jofra Archer. CSK pacer Simarjeet Singh belatedly kickstarted his IPL 2024 stunningly, taking two wickets for 16 runs in his three overs. The relentless accuracy he showed with his line and lengths wasn't a fluke and can surely be replicated again in the coming games.

In the last match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, GT's Josh Little used similar skills to take four wickets as the pitch offered him bounce to work with. Simarjeet can have a similar impact against the home side, which has struggled against pace in all phases.

The entire GT middle order would be vulnerable to him in the middle-overs and Simarjeet might just cement his place in CSK's 11 after this game.

#2 Noor Ahmad

Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad has been one of the rare silver linings for GT this season amid the on-and-off availability of Sai Kishore and a surprising absence of any form or mojo from Rashid Khan. He has eight wickets in nine matches so far, with his best spell of 2/23 coming against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the last match here, where he got rid of Will Jacks and Virat Kohli.

Noor has played just twice against CSK in the IPL but has done well. In the IPL 2023 final, he got rid of two of the visitors' best batters Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad in a three-over spell of 2/17. GT made the mistake of not taking him to Chepauk in the reverse fixture at the start of the season but he won't repeat it.

Noor would have a great match-up against almost the entirety of the CSK line-up, including their best spin-hitter Shivam Dube, who got out to him in 2023. If CSK aren't careful, Noor might quietly run through their batting order in no time.

#1 Ravindra Jadeja

CSK's lead spinner Ravindra Jadeja seemed to have picked up his best form against PBKS in Dharamshala, taking three big wickets for just 20 runs. He started the spell trying in typical fashion, trying to hurl it in the same spot and let nature variation take its course, but became increasingly inventive and reaped rewards.

Ahmedabad has offered good turn throughout the season and if that continues, he will enjoy bowling against GT's shaky top and middle order. He has always had a liking for his home franchise too, taking five wickets against them in five games (including Shubman Gill's scalp in the IPL 2023 final) at an average of 24.80.

He won CSK the trophy here against GT with the bat in IPL 2023. Don't be surprised if he steps up with the ball to keep their playoffs charge going in IPL 2024.

