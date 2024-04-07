IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today's LSG vs GT

The two new additions to the IPL, the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have out-performed many expectations in their nascent two-and-a-quarter season-long journies in the competition. GT have reached the final twice, winning their debut title year, and LSG have made the top four in both years too.

This makes their clash in Lucknow on Sunday that much more interesting. For GT, it's likely to be a difficult game because the flat conditions at the Ekana Stadium are in complete contrast to their slow and tricky track in Ahmedabad.

Although most of the focus would inevitably be on Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and their respective batting line-ups, we have zoomed in on the bowling attacks to predict which three could come out with the most wickets on Sunday.

#3 Ravi Bishnoi

The stats will show he has just one wicket from three games but Ravi Bishnoi has had perhaps the unluckiest three matches of his IPL career. He has had catch drops, edges falling safely, batters seeing him off, and everything in between.

But, unlike previous years, he has also enjoyed not being the heartbeat of the bowling attack as LSG have found some kind of balance.

However, a return to home, where he has nine wickets from eight matches at a brilliant average of 20.67 could overturn his fortunes. Because LSG's fast-bowling attack is up and firing led by Mayank Yadav, GT's spin-proficient batters will look at him to attack, opening up the most number of wicket-taking opportunities for him.

#2 Mohit Sharma

GT's veteran superstar has started T20 World Cup murmurs. He's joint-second on the Purple Cap list with seven wickets from four games at an average of 18.71. Mohit is yet to go wicketless in IPL 2024 and doesn't look like doing that soon.

He has four wickets from two matches against LSG at a jaw-dropping average of 7.67, his best against any opponent (minimum of two matches). He has played just once at the Ekana in the IPL, taking 2/17 in a match-winning performance.

Although the pitch has gotten flatter, Mohit's variations and experience make him more of a threat than any of his opponents or teammates here.

#1 Mayank Yadav

There's a new pace sensation in town. Mayank Yadav has taken the IPL and the world by storm by speeding to six wickets in the first two games of his career.

So far, no batter has looked entirely comfortable against his 150 kph+ speeds and consistently hard lengths. GT are a group of players who'd prefer playing the toughest operators of spin than pace.

With David Miller now also not a certain starter due to injury, the team looks slightly overdependent on Shubman Gill for the big-hitting. Mayank is likely to test their entire batting order's techniques and resolve to the tilt.