IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s PBKS vs DC match 

After a brilliant start to IPL 2024 with Chennai Super Kings' big win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore at home, we are already all set for the first double-header of the tournament.

Delhi Capitals will take on Punjab Kings in the afternoon match today before Kolkata Knight Riders meet SunRisers Hyderabad in the evening.

There's a lot to look forward to throughout the day, starting with Punjab's new host venue -- the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. We don't know what to expect exactly from the stadium but the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches here last year offered a lot of help to the bowlers.

Below, we have chosen three bowlers who can impact strong impressions on the first IPL game here based on their form and role in the team.

#3 Rahul Chahar

Expand Tweet

PBKS' lead leggie Rahul Chahar could be a dark horse for the Purple cap in IPL 2024. After an underwhelming IPL 2023, where he constantly fought injuries and couldn't impact a lot of games, Chahar has been brilliant on the domestic circuit.

He was the highest wicket-taker in the Rajasthan Premier League (RPL) with 12 scalps at 18.67 and led his team Jodhpur Sunrisers to the final. In the latest edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy he was the joint-second-highest wicket-taker with 18 snares at 15.72, including two five-wicket hauls.

His quick leg-spin style took him to the 2021 World Cup. Although he hasn't played for India since then, players with similar philosophies like Ravi Bishnoi and Rashid Khan have only grown in stature. Because of how difficult to pick these bowlers can be on their day, they are almost always among the wickets.

Also read: Refreshed and with a bat in his hand, Rahul Chahar eyes India comeback

#2 Arshdeep Singh

Expand Tweet

Perhaps the best character in the entire Indian team, Arshdeep Singh would be fighting for a place for the 2024 T20 World Cup through his performances in IPL 2024. Of late, his returns in ODIs and even First Class cricket have overshadowed his T20 performances, which have taken a bit of downturn.

However, his three-wicket haul against Afghanistan in Indore would give him a lot of confidence. Arshdeep bowls the most difficult overs for PBKS and despite having the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Nathan Ellis (who captains his Big Bash League side), the left-arm seamer looks like the leader of the bowling attack.

He showed excellent form in IPL 2023 - 17 wickets at 29 - and starting in home conditions might just bring out the best in him on Saturday.

#1 Kuldeep Yadav

Expand Tweet

If there was a ranking of form across formats, Kuldeep Yadav would be in top-10. The left-arm wrist spinner's second coming in international cricket has been as good as any. He was one of India's best weapons at the 2023 World Cup and now played a massive role in their 4-1 Test win over England at home.

His fitness, vigor, speed and variations have all been on point. Last season, with 10 wickets in 14 games, he was one of the silver linings in a dysfunctional team. With Rishabh Pant back as the captain and behind the stumps, Axar Patel fit and in-form, IPL 2024 has 'Kuldeep Yadav's year' written all over it.