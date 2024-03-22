IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s RCB vs CSK match

IPL 2024 is upon us. And we start with a storied 'rivalry' in the history of sporting rivalries. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with five IPL titles are the most successful side in the competition while the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have played two seasons more and are yet to feel the weight of that trophy.

Still, the politics involved between the two states, their respective poster boys MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, and the massive fan following makes it fun every time you watch it. It always feels like a game where there's a lot of bubbling tension underneath which doesn't dare to come out in respect of the players involved.

Some have enjoyed this atmosphere more than others. Ravindra Jadeja is the highest wicket-taker in CSK-RCB contests in the IPL with 18 wickets followed by Dwayne Bravo (17) and Albie Morkel (16).

We have tried to predict which three bowlers could enjoy the most wickets in Chepauk on Friday:

#3 Deepak Chahar

The fact that CSK won IPL 2023 without Deepak Chahar says so much about the balance and the tactical acumen they possess. Now with his return, they are a much stronger outfit. What also works in their favor is that he long recovered from his injury and his recent absence has been due to personal reasons.

This means he's likely to be completely fresh for the campaign opener. Even though Chepauk is likely to be slow and turning, Chahar will enjoy the early movement available for the first match of the season. From 14 matches at the venue, he has 19 wickets at a magnificent average of 21.53.

RCB's likely openers Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli don't have any good form to show in the last few months and would be susceptible to his controlled swing.

#2 Reece Topley

In a completely undercooked-looking bowling lineup, with question marks over most pacers and spinners, Reece Topley shines as a great difference-maker in RCB.

If, somehow, he's able to manage his injury concerns and workload, Topley could be a constant with the new and old ball for the Bengaluru-based franchise.

He's a bit like a left-handed version of Chahar with a better death-bowling ability. He can get the new ball to swing and move off the seam, has excellent variations with the old ball, and is perfect for the conditions at play.

In sheer consistency of taking wickets, he's better than competitors Alzarri Joseph and Lockie Ferguson.

#1 Ravindra Jadeja

Apart from having the most wickets in this particular contest in the IPL, Jadeja becomes a beast when he comes to Chepauk. Here, he has an IPL average of 24.66 - the second-best for any spinner after a minimum of five matches.

The turning track offers the perfect foil for him to come in and pitch the ball in the same area, confusing the batters on whether it'd turn or not. Both du Plessis and Kohli have previously struggled against him and RCB's inexperienced middle order will not want to face him under pressure of scoring runs.

Moreover, being overlooked for the captaincy change in the team might just increase the fire in his belly a bit more to perform against RCB.