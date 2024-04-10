IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today's RR vs GT match

It's the neighbors! In any other sport, Rajasthan Royals (RR) taking on Gujarat Titans (GT) at home would have been a derby worth watching. In IPL 2024, we haven't quite got to that point yet because both teams tend to have a self-assuming, match-focussed aura in how they go about things.

But that shouldn't deceive you from how big a tactical battle it is. RR, unbeaten so far, are perhaps the most modern, data-oriented, team that is happy to go out of the box to find a way to use their resources better than others. It hasn't worked too well yet but seems to be flowing freely so far in IPL 2024.

GT, led by Ashish Nehra on the touchline, are different in a way that they tend to go by the old-school values, tweaking a touch here and there to suit T20s. It worked superbly in the last two years as they reached two finals, winning the first as well. However, it hasn't gotten quite to the plan this season so far.

Such clashes are usually hard to predict but we have tried to low-down a small part of it, the three bowlers who could have the best time:

#3 Rashid Khan

In an interview after the first couple of games in IPL 2024, Rashid Khan spoke about his return from a serious back injury and how he needed some more time to get back to his best. We are slowly seeing that becoming a reality.

Although he hasn't been at his best yet, his bowling average has steadily gotten better along with his accuracy and the deceptiveness of his variations.

He's now coming to a stadium where he has had immense success - five wickets in three matches at an average of 15 - to take on a team he has enjoyed playing against - 15 wickets in 13 matches at 21.67 versus RR - in the IPL.

RR's most in-form batter Jos Buttler struggles against him and he'd love the slightly longer boundaries in Jaipur to deal with their middle order.

#2 Mohit Sharma

GT's veteran seamer Mohit Sharma has been one of the best bowlers in IPL 2024 so far. The last match against Lucknow Super Giants was the only time he went wicketless but he's still the joint third-highest wicket-taker this season.

His biggest skill is breaking partnerships using his variations - all of which should work in the gripping and tacky Jaipur surface against RR's star-hitters. RR's lower order hasn't been tested well yet and the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Dhruv Jurel, and Shimron Hetmyer could have a tough time against him.

With eight wickets in nine games at an average of 22.88, Mohit, too, has a good record against RR.

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal

Rashid and Mohit are good but the best possible option to take the most wickets in this match couldn't be anyone else but the sizzling-hot Yuzvendra Chahal. Ahead of the 2024 World Cup, the leggie is making a charge for the Purple Cap with eight wickets in four games already at an average of 11.12.

Chahal doesn't have a show-off-worthy record against GT but he's a beast at home, taking 12 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 22.58. Nine of those wickets have come in the last five games too.

Chahal is a master of losing the longer side of the boundary and this year, by increasing his pace and adding a couple of defensive options, he's building more pressure on the batters than ever before.

GT's line-up is full of spin manipulators but would likely have a tough time dealing with IPL's highest-ever wicket-taker in his backyard.