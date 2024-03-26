IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s CSK vs GT match

In a repeat of last year's final, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will square off against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in the seventh match of IPL 2024 on Tuesday.

The two teams have met five times so far in the history of IPL. While Gujarat won the first three meetings, Chennai emerged victorious in the last two games, including the IPL 2023 final.

Both teams have begun their IPL 2024 campaign on a winning note, and will hope to continue their momentum in a bid for a top spot in the standings.

Chepauk is known to aid batters if they spend some time in the middle. Both teams have some world-class batters who would like to cash in on the opportunity to add more runs to their tally.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who could score the most runs in today's CSK vs GT match.

#1 Rachin Ravindra

Fresh from a scintillating year in international cricket, Rachin Ravindra began his IPL career in similar fashion. The Kiwi batter smacked 37 off just 15 balls, including three boundaries and as many sixes, in his debut IPL game against Bengaluru.

Ravindra will look to continue his stellar form against GT. If he gets his eye in, expect the youngster to play another masterful knock on Tuesday night.

#2 Shubman Gill

The newly appointed GT skipper had his best stint in the cash-rich league last year. He amassed 890 runs in 17 innings at an average of almost 60, laced with three centuries and four fifties. He was one of the chief architects behind Gujarat reaching two consecutive finals.

Shubman Gill looked good during his 22-ball 31 in the first game against Mumbai. With the T20 World Cup on the horizon, Gill will look to continue his stellar batting form to make a case for himself in the Indian squad.

#3 Sai Sudharsan

The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer has been one of the most consistent batters for GT in the IPL. Since coming on as a replacement for Vijay Shankar in IPL 2022, Sudharsan has impressed one and all with the bat.

He was also GT's highest scorer in the last game against Mumbai, scoring 45 off 39 balls, which earned him the Player of the Match award. Sudharsan, who bats at No.3, will look to continue the good job and milk runs for his side in this year's tournament.