IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today's GT vs CSK match

The Gujarat Titans (GT) will host the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 59th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 10.

CSK are currently fourth in the points table with 12 points from 11 games. They will look to win every game from hereon to strengthen their chances of making it to the playoffs.

GT, on the other hand, languish at the bottom of the points table but still have a chance of finishing in the top four mathematically. They need to win all three remaining matches and look forward to favorable results to make it to the top four.

The Narendra Modi Stadium has been a high-scoring ground and another similar game is on the cards. On that note, let's take a look at three players who could score the most runs in today's GT vs CSK match.

#1 Ruturaj Gaikwad - CSK

The newly appointed Chennai skipper has been in scintiallting form. After a slow start to IPL 2024, Ruturaj Gaikwad has embraced the new role and has been in fine form with the bat.

He is currently the second-highest scorer in the tournament after Virat Kohli with 541 runs in 11 matches at an average of 60.11 and a strike rate of 147.01. The right-handed batter has one hundred and four half-centuries to his name.

With the Super Kings looking for a win, Gaikwad will look to lead the side from the front and give the team a blistering start.

#2 Shubman Gill - GT

The additional pressure of leading an IPL title has taken a toll on his performance this year. Despite that, one cannot keep Shubman Gill out of this list because of his sheer talent and ability to perform when under the pump.

Gill will look to give a good account of himself against Chennai and power his side to victory. The Moga-born cricketer has aggregated 322 runs in 11 matches at an average of 32.20 and a strike rate of 137.61, including two fifties.

#3 Shivam Dube - CSK

The hard-hitting middle-order batter from Chennai has been in breathtaking form this year. He has also been rewarded for his form with an India call-up for the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA, starting June 1.

However, Dube has bagged two ducks in as many outings since the squad was named last week. The southpaw will look to bounce back and propel his side to victory with another impactful knock tonight.

