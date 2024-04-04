IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today's GT vs PBKS match

The 17th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see Gujarat Titans (GT) square off against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, April 4.

Gujarat have been a tough nut to crack at their home, with both their wins coming at the Narendra Modi Stadium. They are fifth in the standings with two wins from three games.

Punjab, on the other hand, have witnessed a dip in form after winning their IPL 2024 opener against Punjab Kings. They have lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants in their last two games and will be desperate to bounce back to be on track for a top-four finish.

The two teams have met each other in the IPL three times in the past. GT have won twice, while Punjab have come out on top only once.

The Ahmedabad wicket looks full of runs and the batters are likely to have a merry on this wicket. On that note, let's take a look at three players who could score the most runs in today's GT vs PBKS match.

#1 Shubman Gill - GT

The GT skipper will curse himself for not converting the starts into a big knock so far in IPL 2024. Shubman Gill got his eyes in with scores like 31 and 36 but threw his wicket after getting set.

Gill, last year's Orange Cap winner, will look to convert them into a big score against PBKS and lead his side from the front. He will hope to play a defining knock to be on the good book of selectors who are likely to assemble later this month to pick India's 2024 T20 World Cup squad.

#2 Shikhar Dhawan - PBKS

Despite not playing any competitive cricket since last year's IPL, Shikhar Dhawan has looked in good form and has provided his side with sublime starts at the top. He is PBKS' top scorer with 137 runs in three games at an average of over 45, including a 50.

Dhawan is coming on the back of a scintillating 70-run knock against Lucknow and will hope to keep the momentum going. The southpaw's form would be crucial as Punjab look to bounce back in IPL 2024.

#3 Sai Sudharsan - GT

While there may be plenty of debates about his scoring rate, Sai Sudharsan has kept GT's batting together with his clutch knocks. He has chipped in with handy contributions in all three games so far.

Sudharsan is currently Gujarat's highest scorer with 127 runs from three games at an average of 42.33. He will hope to play another crucial knock as last year's runners-up look to keep their winning record at home intact in IPL 2024.