IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today's LSG vs MI match

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) will go up against each other in the 48th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

LSG have been the better-performing team among the two sides in this year's cash-rich league. The hosts sit fifth in the standings with five wins from nine games, while MI are second from last with three wins in their kitty.

The recent form also translates into their overall head-to-head records. The Super Giants have emerged victorious three times out of four meetings, while Mumbai have won only one. The five-time champions will look to better their record in Lucknow tonight.

As has been the case throughout IPL 2024, the wicket at the Ekana Cricket Stadium has also produced plenty of runs. On that note, let's take a look at three players who could score the most runs in today's LSG vs MI match.

#1 KL Rahul - LSG

The Lucknow Super Giants skipper had a slow start to their IPL 2024 campaign but have picked up the pace of late. KL Rahul has scored runs in the last five games, including two half-centuries, and will look to keep the momentum going.

Rahul has amassed 378 runs in nine matches at an average of 42 and a strike rate of almost 145. With the selectors likely to sit on May 1 to pick India's T20 World Cup squad, Rahul will look to play another dashing knock to impress them.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav - MI

The World No. 1 T20 batter has blown hot and cold in this year's cash-rich league. Suryakumar Yadav has struggled for consistency and will hope to hit his straps with the T20 World Cup lined up just after IPL 2024.

Suryakumar has aggregated only 166 runs in six matches at an average of 27.67, including two half-centuries. The right-hander will hope to make a significant impact as the Mumbai Indians look to move up in the points table with a win tonight.

#3 Ishan Kishan - MI

The race for the wicketkeeper's slot in India's T20 World Cup squad is the most debated topic in the country right now. With Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, and KL Rahul also fighting for a place to be on the plane to the West Indies and the USA, Ishan Kishan will look to give a good account of himself before the selectors meet to pick the side.

Ishan has played some key knocks this year but has struggled to convert his starts into big ones. The left-handed batter will look to continue his attacking intent and play a big knock to present his case to the selectors.

This season, the Jharkhand-born cricketer has amassed 212 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 165.63.

