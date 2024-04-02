IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today's RCB vs LSG match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will lock horns in the 15th match of IPL 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday, April 2. The two teams have met each other four times in the IPL so far, with RCB coming out on top thrice.

The two sides have had a mixed tournament so far. While RCB have won only one out of their three matches, LSG have played only two matches, winning one and losing the other.

Both teams will look to come hard at each other and an edge-of-the-seat contest awaits fans. The Chinnaswamy wicket is known to produce good batting wickets and the players will look to maximize it.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who could score the most runs in today's RCB vs LSG match.

#1 Virat Kohli

The former RCB skipper has already set the tournament on fire. He has already scored two fifties in three games and is the second-highest run-scorer with 181 runs at an average of 90.50.

Virat Kohli has already shunned critics who questioned his place in India's T20 World Cup. The right-handed batter will look to keep up the good work as Bengaluru look to bounce back and put their campaign back on track.

#2 Nicholas Pooran

The stand-in Lucknow Super Giants skipper has had a good start to IPL 2024, chipping in with handy contributions in the middle order. Nicholas Pooran scored a crucial 21-ball 42 against Punjab Kings to help LSG post 199 runs, which was enough to register their first victory of the season.

Pooran will hope to continue his stellar form as Lucknow aim to jump up in the points table. The West Indian is also their highest scorer with 106 runs from two matches, striking at a rate of over 170.

#3 Faf du Plessis

The RCB skipper has had a dismal start to this year's IPL campaign. He has only managed 46 runs in three games, with the first match against Chennai Super Kings yielding 35 runs alone.

However, the South African is a force to be reckoned with and can be a deadly customer if he finds his mojo back. Du Plessis enjoys a decent record against the Super Giants, aggregating 219 runs in four innings.

The right-handed batter will aim to hit the straps and lead the team from the front as RCB search for their second victory of the tournament.