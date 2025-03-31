IPL 2025: 2 players who starred and 1 who flopped in yesterday's RR vs CSK match ft. Ravichandran Ashwin

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) faced a short turnaround between their home game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and their trip to Guwahati to face off against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Unfortunately for them, the Men in Yellow came up short by six runs on Monday, March 31 at the Barsapara Stadium.

Ad

Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and opted to bowl first for the third game running in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) but his bowlers let him down inside the first 10 overs. The Royals reached 182/9, and while that wasn't a winning score as such, the Chennai batters haven't been anywhere close to their best this year.

On that note, here are two players who starred and one who flopped in the RR vs CSK IPL 2025 match.

Ad

Trending

#3 Star - Nitish Rana

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nitish Rana had made a rough start to IPL 2025, but a move to No. 3 helped him display the best version of himself. The left-hander made a sensational 81 that took the game away from CSK inside the first half of the first innings.

Rana made the most of his positive matchup against Ravichandran Ashwin, carting the off-spinner around the park both inside the powerplay and during the middle overs. He also handled any pace that was thrown at him, using cheeky shots and the depth of the crease to counter short balls.

Ad

Rana was rightfully adjudged the Player of the Match for his blistering knock.

#2 Flop - Ravichandran Ashwin

CSK's veteran [left] had a rough outing [Image: iplt20.com]

Ravichandran Ashwin's return to CSK hasn't gone to plan so far. The off-spinner leaked 46 runs in the four overs he bowled against RR, and although he dismissed Nitish Rana in his final over, he didn't do nearly as much as he should have to ensure that the Royals' scoring rate didn't skyrocket.

Ad

Ashwin's consistency has let him down in IPL 2025. He's often dished out too many freebies on leg-stump, and his usually accurate lengths have been found wanting at times too. The veteran's carrom balls, which kept right-handers on a leash throughout the last auction cycle, haven't been as effective either.

CSK need Ashwin to find his best form if they are to turn their season around.

#1 Star - Wanindu Hasaranga

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another spinner who joined his team at the IPL 2025 auction, Wanindu Hasaranga, had the impact that was expected of him. The leg-spinner's debut outing for the franchise saw him lose his lengths very often, but he was more consistent against CSK and reaped the rewards for the same.

Hasaranga was hit for a four and four sixes by the Chennai batters, but he struck at regular intervals. He forced Rahul Tripathi to hole out at deep midwicket and troubled Shivam Dube with wide lines. The Sri Lankan also saw the back of Vijay Shankar with a well-disguised googly and forced Ruturaj Gaikwad into an ill-advised lofted shot in his final over.

Hasaranga's four-fer was decisive in RR gaining control over the middle overs and troubling CSK's undercooked batting unit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback