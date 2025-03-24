IPL 2025: 3 milestones that can be achieved in today’s DC vs LSG match

Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match number four of IPL 2025 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Monday, March 24. This will be the opening game for both franchises in the ongoing IPL edition.

DC failed to make the playoffs last season, finishing sixth in the points table, with seven wins and as many losses. Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, Delhi Capitals released Rishabh Pant. They will thus have a new leader in all-rounder Axar Patel for the ongoing season. DC also acquired the services of KL Rahul for ₹14 crore. However, Harry Brook's decision to pull off must have affected their preparations.

Like Delhi, LSG also could not qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2024. Under Rahul's leadership, they also won seven and lost seven, finishing seventh in the points table. Lucknow will be led by Pant in IPL 2025 as he was purchased by the franchise at the auction for a record ₹27 crore. The biggest worry for LSG ahead of their opening match is the injury-hit pace attack, with Mohsin Khan being ruled out.

A few significant milestones could be achieved during the Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 match on Monday in Visakhapatnam. Take a look.

#1 Axar Patel need 33 runs to reach significant batting landmark for DC

Delhi Capitals skipper Axar is 33 runs away from becoming the latest batter from the franchise to notch up 1,000 or more runs in the IPL. Heading into the match against Lucknow Super Giants, the left-hander has 967 runs to his name from 82 matches (62 innings) at an average of 23.58 and a strike rate of 134.11. Axar has three half-centuries to his name, with a best of 66.

If he scores 33 runs, Axar will become the 10th batter from Delhi Capitals to register 1,000 or more runs in the IPL. The list is led by Pant, who has 3,284 runs to his name for Delhi. The others on the list are David Warner (2,551), Shreyas Iyer (2,375), Virender Sehwag (2,174), Shikhar Dhawan (2,066), Prithvi Shaw (1,892), Gautam Gambhir (1,182), Dinesh Karthik (1,036) and JP Duminy (1,015).

#2 Pant needs 4 fours to reach boundary-hitting landmark

Lucknow Super Giants skipper Pant is just four fours away from hitting 300 fours in the Indian Premier League. As of now, the aggressive southpaw has 296 fours in 111 matches apart from 154 sixes. The 27-year-old finds himself at the 25th position among batters with most fours in the IPL.

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill (310) is above Pant on the list, which is headed by Dhawan (786 fours from 222 matches). Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) legend Virat Kohli is second on the list, with 709 fours from 253 matches. He is followed by Warner (663 from 184 games).

Of his 296 fours, Pant struck 68 in the 2018 IPL season, when he amassed 684 runs in 14 games at an average of 52.61 and an excellent strike rate of 173.60, with one hundred and five fifties and a best of 128*. Further, in the 2021 season, the keeper-batter slammed 42 fours in 16 games.

#3 Kuldeep Yadav 3 wickets away from impressive milestone

Left arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav was retained by DC ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction for ₹13.25 crore. He was the second-most expensive retention for the franchise after Axar (₹16.50 crore). There was a reason why DC backed Kuldeep - he has been one of their finest performers with the ball of late.

Having made his debut for Delhi Capitals in the 2022 season, Kuldeep has claimed 47 wickets in 39 matches at an average of 24.51 and an economy rate of 8.13, with three four-fers. The stats prove that he is a wicket-taker. With three more wickets, Kuldeep can become the lastest bowler with 50 or more wickets for DC.

Veteran leg spinner Amit Mishra is the leading wicket-taker for Delhi Capitals in the IPL. In 99 matches, he took 106 scalps at an average of 23.65 and an economy rate of 7.35. Kagiso Rabada (76), Axar (62) and Anrich Nortje (60) are the other bowlers who have taken more wickets than Kuldeep for Delhi Capitals.

