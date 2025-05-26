IPL 2025: 3 milestones that were reached during CSK's convincing 83-run win over GT in Match 67 ft. Chennai Super Kings

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) finished their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign, beating the Gujarat Titans (GT) by 83 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 25. With that, CSK finished their season with four wins and 10 defeats.
Batting first, Ayush Mhatre (34 off 17) and Devon Conway (52 off 35) got the team off to a blazing start. They added 44 runs in just 3.4 overs to set the platform before Dewald Brevis ran riot. The South African smashed 57 off just 23 deliveries, including four boundaries and five sixes, to take CSK to 230/5 in 20 overs.
In reply, GT just couldn't get going. Barring Sai Sudarshan, who scored 41 off 28 balls, none of the Gujarat batters could put up a fight. Anshul Kamboj and Noor Ahmad starred with the ball for CSK, picking up three wickets each. The Titans were eventually bundled out for 147, losing the match by 83 runs.
The high-scoring encounter saw both teams achieve a few milestones, including unwanted ones. Let's look at three milestones that were attained on Sunday afternoon during the IPL 2025 game between GT and CSK.
1) 83 - Biggest defeat for GT by runs
The five-time IPL champions thrashed table-toppers Gujarat Titans by 83 runs on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This is Gujarat's biggest defeat in the history of IPL in terms of runs.
Their previous biggest defeat in terms of runs was 63 against the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024. The following two defeats in the list are by 33 runs each - both against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2024 and IPL 2025.
2) 8 - Most wins by 80 runs or more in IPL (CSK)
CSK successfully defended 230 by restricting the Titans to 147, thus winning by 83 runs. This is the eighth time the Super Kings have won by 80 runs or more in the cash-rich league, the most by a team in the IPL.
The Mumbai Indians (MI), the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) occupy the next three spots with seven wins each by 80 runs or more. The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) sit next on the list with three wins by 80 runs or more.
3) First time CSK finish at the bottom of the table
The Super Kings have a storied history in the IPL, winning the title five times. However, they had a poor season in IPL 2025 - the worst by their standards. They have won only four out of 14 games to finish at the bottom of the points table.
This is the first time in the history of the tournament, CSK have finished at the bottom of the table.
