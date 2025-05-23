IPL 2025: 3 milestones that were reached during LSG's convincing 33-run win over GT in Match 64 ft. Mitchell Marsh

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) humbled table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) by 33 runs in the 64th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosted the clash on Thursday, May 22. With that, LSG ended their four-match losing streak.

Put into bat first, the visiting side got off to a blazing start, thanks to a super show from Mitchell Marsh. The opening pair added 91 runs in 9.5 overs before Sai Kishore got the better of Aiden Markram. However, it piled more misery on GT, as Nicholas Pooran stormed back to form. He and Marsh added 121 runs for the second wicket to power LSG to 235/2.

Marsh scored a swashbuckling 117 off 64 balls, while Pooran remained unbeaten on 56 off just 27 deliveries.

In reply, all GT batters got good starts but failed to convert them into big knocks. As a result, they could only post 202/9 in their 20 overs, falling short by 33 runs. Shahrukh Khan top-scored for the hosts with 57 runs off 29 balls. William O'Rourke was the pick of the bowlers, returning with 3/27 in his four overs.

Multiple milestones tumbled during the high-scoring encounter. On that note, we look at three milestones that were reached tonight.

#1 Nicholas Pooran has hit the most sixes for LSG in a single season

The West Indian hard-hitter began the IPL 2025 campaign on a blazing note. Nicholas Pooran struck four fifties before witnessing a serious dip in form. The left-handed batter returned to form with another cracking half-century against GT.

During his 27-ball 56 runs knock, Pooran smacked five sixes and four boundaries. With that, he took his tally to 40 sixes, which is the most by a LSG batter in a single season. Pooran leapfrogged his own tally of 36 maximums he hit during IPL 2024.

#2 Mitchell Marsh has the joint-most 50+ scores for LSG in a single season

The Australian all-rounder has been in stellar form with the bat for the Super Giants at the top of the order. He has scored the bulk of the runs, and he took his game a notch higher with a sublime hundred against GT.

With that, Marsh has registered six 50+ runs for the team this year. This is the joint-most by an LSG batter alongside former skipper KL Rahul. Aiden Markram follows them in the second place with five 50+ scores, having achieved the feat in IPL 2025.

#3 First brother duo to score IPL centuries

The Marsh brothers, Shaun and Mitchell, have both played in the IPL and have left an impression.

Shaun, who won the Orange Cap in the inaugural season in 2008, smashed a century and five fifties en route to 616 runs in 11 matches.

Mitchell, one of the best all-rounders in the business right now, displayed all-round hitting abilities to notch his maiden IPL hundred on Thursday night. In the process, Shaun and Mitchell became the first brother duo to score IPL hundreds.

