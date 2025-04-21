IPL 2025: 3 milestones that were reached during MI's commanding 9-wicket win over CSK in Match 38 ft. Rohit Sharma

The Mumbai Indians (MI) thrashed the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by nine wickets in the 38th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Sunday, April 20, at the Wankhede Stadium. With that, MI have now registered three consecutive victories to get their campaign back on track.

Batting first, CSK lost Rachin Ravindra very quickly, but debutant Ayush Mhatre's quickfire 15-ball 32 put the visiting side back on track. Ravindra Jadeja (53*) and Shivam Dube (50) capitalized on the momentum to take the team's total to 176/5 in 20 overs.

In reply, MI got off to a swashbuckling start before losing Ryan Rickelton in the seventh over. Since then, it was all about the home side as Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav dominated the CSK bowlers to gun down the target in just 15.4 overs. Rohit remained unbeaten on 76 off 45 deliveries, while Suryakumar smashed 68* off 30 balls.

With the win, the Mumbai Indians have jumped to sixth place in the points table with eight points from as many games.

Despite being a one-sided contest, the match between MI and CSK saw a few milestones tumble at the Wankhede Stadium. On that note, we take a look at three milestones that were reached tonight.

#1 Rohit Sharma has the most 50+ scores in the IPL vs CSK

The former MI skipper played a match-winning knock against CSK, scoring an unbeaten 76 off 45 balls at a strike rate of 168.69, including four boundaries and six maximums.

After tonight's knock, Rohit Sharma now has nine 50+ scores against the Super Kings. It is the joint-most by a batter alongside Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and David Warner.

#2 MI now have the most wins against CSK in the IPL

The Mumbai Indians humbled the Chennai Super Kings by nine wickets at the Wankhede Stadium tonight. With the win, MI now have 21 wins against the Super Kings, the most by a team against the five-time champions in the IPL.

The Punjab Kings are second on the list with 15 wins, followed by the Rajasthan Royals with 14 victories. The Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru occupy the fourth position jointly with 12 wins, while the Kolkata Knight Riders complete the top five with 11 victories.

#3 Rohit Sharma has the second-most sixes for a single team in the IPL

The 37-year-old struck six maximums during his match-winning innings against CSK. These six hits took Rohit's tally to 240 maximums for a single IPL team. This is the second-most by a batter for one IPL team - Mumbai Indians.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ace Virat Kohli occupies the top spot for hitting the maximum sixes by a batter for a single team with 283.

