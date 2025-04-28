IPL 2025: 3 milestones that were reached during RCB's commanding 6-wicket win over DC in Match 46 ft. Virat Kohli

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) continued their excellent away form by beating the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, April 27. With the win, Bengaluru have jumped to the top spot in the IPL 2025 points table with 14 points from 10 games.

Batting first, Abishek Porel got the team off to a swashbuckling start, scoring 28 off 11 deliveries. However, none of the batters managed to capitalize on the brisk start, as DC scraped to 162/8 in their 20 overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the star for RCB with the ball, picking up three wickets.

In reply, the visiting side were in all sorts of trouble at 26/3 in four overs. However, Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya stitched together a 100+ run partnership to take the team close to victory. Tim David then smacked 19 off three deliveries to take RCB home with nine balls to spare.

Multiple records tumbled during the match between DC and RCB, and we look at three of them.

#1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar is now the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL history

The ace Indian speedster was the star of the RCB bowlers, returning with figures of 3/33 in his four overs. He picked up the crucial wickets of KL Rahul, Tristan Stubbs, and Ashutosh Sharma.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar currently has 193 wickets in 185 games. With the three-wicket haul, the right-arm pacer has leapfrogged Piyush Chawla (192) to occupy the second spot in the list. Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is the top wicket-taker in IPL's history with 214 scalps.

#2 Virat Kohli becomes the first player to score 400+ runs in 11 different seasons

Senior RCB batter Virat Kohli's scintillating form continued against DC tonight. He scored a match-winning 51 off 47 deliveries after his side lost three quick wickets.

Kohli is now the highest scorer in IPL 2025 with 443 runs in 10 games, including six half-centuries. The right-handed batter has now scored 400+ runs in 11 different seasons, and is the first batter to achieve the milestone.

#3 RCB became the first team to win their first six away games in a season

The Royal Challengers have been superb in this year's cash-rich league, winning seven out of 10 games. Six of those seven victories have come away from home. As a result, Bengaluru are the first team in the tournament's history to win their first six away games.

