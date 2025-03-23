IPL 2025: 3 records/ milestones that can be achieved in today’s CSK vs MI match 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be up against Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number three of IPL 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, March 23. This will be the second match of the double-header. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the day game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Both CSK and MI failed to make the playoffs last year. Chennai Super Kings had a mixed IPL 2024 season and finished fifth, winning seven games and losing as many. They narrowly missed out on a playoffs spot. As for Mumbai Indians, they had a forgettable year. The Hardik Pandya-led franchise finished last in the points table, winning only four out of their 14 matches.

Looking at the head-to-head record between the two sides, CSK and MI have clashed 37 times in IPL, with Mumbai Indians having a 20-17 lead. Ahead of their IPL 2025 match on Sunday, we look at a few records/ milestones that can be achieved by some top players.

#1 MS Dhoni on verge of breaking all-time CSK record

Legendary keeper-batter MS Dhoni is second on the list of batters with most runs for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. In 234 matches (202 innings) for the franchise, he has scored 4,669 runs at an average of 40.25 and a strike rate of 139.28, with the aid of 22 half-centuries.

The 43-year-old former India captain is only 19 runs away from become CSK's leading run-getter in the IPL. The record currently stands in the name of his long-time teammate Suresh Raina, who scored 4,687 runs in 176 matches (171 innings) at an average of 32.32 and a strike rate of 136.88, with one hundred and 33 half-centuries.

Overall, Raina has scored 5,529 runs in 200 matches for Chennai Super Kings in T20 cricket (including CLT20) at an average of 33.10 and a strike rate of 138.91, with two hundreds and 38 half-centuries. As for Dhoni, he has 5,118 runs to his name in 258 matches at an average of 39.06 and a strike rate of 139.45, with 23 fifties. He needs 412 runs to overtake Raina in this list.

#2 Rohit Sharma can reach significant milestone in CSK vs MI IPL 2025 clash

Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma will become the second most capped player in the history of the IPL when his franchise takes on CSK in match number three of IPL 2025 at Chepauk on Sunday. The Hitman has so far featured in 257 matches in the T20 league and has amassed 6,628 runs at an average of 29.72 and a strike rate of 131.14, with two hundreds and 43 half-centuries.

As of now, Rohit is in joint-second position with former wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, who also featured in 257 matches and scored 4,842 runs at an average of 26.31 and a strike rate of 135.36, with 22 fifties and a best of 97*. Dhoni tops the list of most capped players in the IPL. In 264 games, he has 5,243 runs at an average of 39.12 and a strike rate of 137.53.

Rohit is also just a boundary away from completing 600 fours in the IPL. He has 599 fours to his name from 257 matches. If he hits one more four, he will become the fourth batter with 600 or more fours in the IPL. His former Team India opening partner Shikhar Dhawan (768) heads the list, followed by Virat Kohli (709) and Australia's David Warner (663).

#3 Ravindra Jadeja set to create all-round history in the IPL

Seasoned CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is 41 runs away from becoming the first player to complete the double of 3,000 runs and 100 wickets in the IPL. The 36-year-old has featured in 240 matches so far in the T20 league and has scored 2,959 runs at an average of 27.39 and a strike rate of 129.78. With his left-arm spin, he has claimed 160 wickets at an economy rate of 7.62.

Looking at the stats of other all-rounders with 100-plus wickets in the IPL, Dwayne Bravo has 1,560 runs and 183 wickets. Sunil Narine has 181 scalps and 1,578 runs. Also, Andre Russell has 2,448 runs and 115 wickets.

