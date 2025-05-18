IPL 2025: 4 milestones that can be achieved in today's DC vs GT match

Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Gujarat Titans (GT) in match number 60 of IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, May 18 in the second match of the double-header. Despite winning only two of their last seven games, DC are still in fifth position in the points table owing to the brilliant start they made to IPL 2025. GT have 16 points from 11 games and are on the verge of sealing a playoffs spot.

Delhi's previous match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Dharamsala was abandoned after just 10.1 overs were bowled. DC were lucky as PBKS had raced away to 122-1 when the match was stopped. Before that, they were fortunate against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as well as rain saved them from what could have been yet another defeat. DC need to get their act together before it's too late.

GT can confirm their spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs with a win over DC on Sunday. They have won four of their last five matches in the tournament. In their previous clash, they got the better of Mumbai Indians (MI) by three wickets (DLS method) at the Wankhede Stadium. Both Gujarat's batters and bowlers have made significant contribution in the team's success.

In the head-to-head battle, both DC and GT have won three matches each. When the teams met in the first half at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Gujarat beat Delhi by seven wickets. A number of milestones could be achieved by players from both teams in the IPL 2025 match on Sunday. Here's a lowdown.

#1 DC batter KL Rahul 33 runs away from significant T20 milestone

Delhi batter KL Rahul made an impressive start to his IPL 2025 campaign, but has lost some momentum in recent matches. He has registered scores of seven and 10 in his last two visits to the crease.

Rahul has 381 runs in 10 innings at an average of 47.62 and a strike rate of 142.16, with three half-centuries. The right-handed batter needs 33 runs to complete 8,000 runs in his T20 career. In 236 matches, he has notched up 7,967 runs at an average of 42.15 and a strike rate of 136.14, with the aid of six hundreds and 68 half-centuries.

#2 GT skipper Shubman Gill needs 21 runs to complete 5,000 runs in T20 cricket

GT skipper Shubman Gill has been in exceptional form with the willow in IPL 2025. In 11 matches, he has scored 508 runs at an average of 50.80 and a strike rate of 152.55, with five half-centuries and a best of 90.

The opening batter needs 21 runs to complete 5,000 runs in his T20 career. In 156 matches, the elegant stroke player has scored 4,979 runs at an average of 37.71 and a strike rate of 138.19, with six hundreds and 31 half-centuries to his credit. Of his T20 runs, 3,724 have come in the IPL from 114 games, averaging 39.20.

#3 Kuldeep Yadav needs 1 wicket to complete 100 wickets in the IPL

DC left arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav needs one wicket to complete 100 scalps in his IPL career. In 95 IPL matches, he has picked up 99 wickets at an average of 26.77 and an economy rate of 8.03, with a best of 4-14.

In the ongoing IPL edition, Kuldeep has featured in 11 matches in which he has claimed 12 wickets at an average of 21.91 and an economy rate of 6.74, with a best of 3-22. He has, however, gone wicketless in his last three matches.

#4 Sai Sudharsan needs 3 sixes to complete 50 sixes in IPL

GT opener Sai Sudharsan has had an exceptional IPL 2025 campaign. In 11 innings, he has notched up 509 runs at an average of 46.27 and a strike rate of 153.31, with five half-centuries and a best of 82.

The left-handed batter has struck 56 fours and 16 sixes in IPL 2025. Sudharsan needs three sixes to complete 50 sixes in his IPL career. In 36 matches, the GT batter has hit 151 fours and 47 sixes.

