IPL 2025: 4 milestones that can be achieved in today's LSG vs SRH match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number 61 of IPL 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday, May 19. LSG are among the three teams that are still in the race for the one playoffs spot that is up for grabs. As for SRH, they have been eliminated and would be looking to sign off on a high.

Ad

Lucknow are currently in seventh position in the IPL 2025 points table, with 10 points from 11 games. They need to win all their remaining matches to finish on 16 points and also hope that Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) stay below the 16-point mark. That's the only way LSG can qualify for the playoffs. If Mumbai and Lucknow both finish on 16 points, MI will qualify due to a better net run rate.

Ad

Trending

Winning three out of three, though, would be a herculean task for Rishabh Pant and co. They have lost four of their last five matches. Skipper Pant has failed to live up to expectations, while the top order, which was brilliant in the first half, has also lost steam. LSG have been inconsistent with the ball as well.

In the head-to-head battle, Lucknow have a 4-1 lead over Hyderabad. They beat SRH by five wickets when the sides clashed in the first half. Ahead of the IPL 2025 match on Monday, we take a look at some milestones that can be achieved by players from both sides.

Ad

#1 SRH pacer Harshal Patel needs 1 wicket for significant IPL milestone

Hyderabad right-arm pacer Harshal Patel has had an impressive IPL 2025 campaign. In 10 matches, he has claimed 14 wickets at an average of 22.92 and an economy rate of 9.44, with two four-wicket hauls.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Harshal needs one wicket to reach the 150-wicket mark in the IPL. In 116 matches, he has picked up 149 wickets at an average of 23.28 and an economy rate of 8.80, with four four-fers and one five-fer to his name.

#2 LSG batter Nicholas Pooran needs 4 fours to complete 150 IPL fours

LSG batter Nicholas Pooran made a sensational start to his IPL 2025 campaign, hammering four scintillating half-centuries in his first six innings. However, in his last five innings, the southpaw has managed a highest score of 27.

Ad

Pooran has scored 410 runs in 11 innings in IPL 2025, averaging 41 at a strike rate of 200.98. He has struck 62 fours and 71 sixes. The 29-year-old needs four fours to complete 150 IPL fours. Pooran has hit 146 fours and 161 sixes.

#3 Heinrich Klaasen needs 4 sixes to complete 300 T20 sixes

SRH keeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen has contributed 311 runs in 10 innings in IPL 2025, averaging 34.55 at a strike rate of 153.96, with the aid of one half-century. Klaasen has been consistent with the willow although he hasn't got too many big scores in the tournament.

Ad

The right-handed batter needs four sixes to complete 300 sixes in his T20 career. In 244 matches (223 innings), he has hit 296 sixes and 356 fours. Speaking specifically of the IPL, Klaasen has hit 77 sixes and 85 fours in 46 matches.

#4 Ayush Badoni 40 runs away from 1,000 IPL runs

LSG batter Ayush Badoni struck a valiant 74 off 40 balls in the team's previous IPL 2025 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Dharamsala. The knock featured five fours and as many sixes. Badoni has scored 326 runs in 10 innings this season, averaging 36.22 at a strike rate of 150.23, with two half-centuries.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The right-handed batter needs 40 runs to complete 1,000 runs in his IPL career. In 53 matches (45 innings), Badoni has scored 960 runs at an average of 27.42 and a strike rate of 139.13, with the aid of six half-centuries. In his overall T20 career, he has 1,579 runs from 86 matches at a strike rate of 138.63.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More