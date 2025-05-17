IPL 2025: 4 milestones that can be achieved in today's RCB vs KKR match

IPL 2025 resumes with a clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 17. Incidentally, the same two sides kicked off the tournament at the iconic Eden Gardens on March 22, a game RCB won by a comprehensive margin of seven wickets.

In a sense, the result of the opening match set the tone for both the teams. RCB have gone from strength to strength, why KKR have faltered more often than not. With 16 points from 11 matches, Bengaluru are just one win away from securing their playoffs berth. On the other hand, Kolkata have 11 points from 12 matches. Even winning their remaining games is unlikely to secure them a top four berth.

Bengaluru are on an impressive four-match winning streak. In fact, they have won five of their last six matches. However, it has been a while since they stepped onto the cricket field for a match and it remains to be seen whether they can continue their winning momentum.

In the head-to-head battle, KKR have a 20-15 lead over RCB. Ahead of the match between Bengaluru and Kolkata at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, we take a look at some milestones that can be achieved by players from both sides.

#1 RCB batting star Virat Kohli needs 1 four to complete 750 fours in the IPL

Virat Kohli recently announced his retirement from Test cricket. The 36-year-old will now be keen to focus completely on IPL 2025 and carry on from where he left off when the tournament was paused.

In 11 innings, the seasoned batter has smashed 505 runs at an average of 63.12 and a strike rate of 143.46, with the aid of seven half-centuries. Kohli has struck 44 fours and 18 sixes in IPL 2025. He needs one four to complete 750 fours in the IPL. In 263 matches, he has struck 749 fours and 290 sixes.

#2 KKR all-rounder Sunil Narine needs 2 scalps for major IPL landmark

Kolkata all-rounder Sunil Narine has had an impressive IPL 2025 campaign, especially with the ball in hand. With his canny off spin, the West Indies cricketer has claimed 10 wickets in 11 matches at an economy rate of 7.53. Narine needs two wickets to become the joint-third leading wicket-taker in the IPL.

In 188 matches, the 36-year-old has picked up 190 wickets at an average of 25.68 and an economy rate of 6.77, with seven four-fers and one five-fer. Piyush Chawla is currently third among IPL's leading wicket-takers. The leg spinner claimed 192 wickets in 192 matches at an average of 26.60 and an economy rate of 7.96.

#3 Krunal Pandya needs 58 runs for 3,000 T20 runs

RCB all-rounder Krunal Pandya has made a significant impact for the franchise in IPL 2025. In 11 matches, he has claimed 14 wickets with his left-arm spin. He was also Player of the Match for his 73* off 47 and 1-28 against Delhi Capitals.

Krunal needs 58 runs to complete 3,000 runs in his T20 career. In 218 matches (176 innings), the southpaw has scored 2,942 runs at an average of 24.11 and a strike rate of 130.93, with nine half-centuries.

#4 Venkatesh Iyer needs 32 runs to complete 1,500 IPL runs

KKR vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer, who missed the team's previous IPL 2025 clash due to injury, has had a disappointing campaign. Purchased for ₹23.75 crore at the auction, he has scored 142 runs in seven innings at an average of 20.28.

The left-handed batter needs 32 runs to complete 1,500 runs in his IPL career. In 62 matches (56 innings), Iyer has so far notched up 1,468 runs at an average of 29.95 and a strike rate of 137.32, with one hundred and 12 half-centuries.

