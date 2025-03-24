IPL 2025: 4 milestones that were reached during DC's thrilling 1-wicket victory over LSG in Match 4 ft. Mitchell Marsh

Ashutosh Sharma's breathtaking 66* off 31 balls helped the Delhi Capitals (DC) pull off a heist against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Vizag on Monday, March 24. The Capitals were out of the contest at one point, but Ashutosh's match-winning knock helped them chase down 210 runs with three balls to spare.

Ad

Batting first, Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran smashed the DC bowlers to all parts of the park. They added 87 runs for the second wicket to give the Super Giants an excellent start. Marsh recorded his fastest fifty on his way to 72 off 36 deliveries, including six boundaries and as many maximums. Pooran, on the other hand, hammered 75 off just 30 balls before David Miller's late impetus guided LSG to 209/8 in 20 overs.

In reply, DC lost half of their batting lineup inside seven overs. LSG were in complete control of the game at the halfway stage, but Ashutosh Sharma and Vipraj Nigam changed the complexion of the match with some brutal hitting. While Ashutosh remained unbeaten on 66 to see the game with a six, debutant Vipraj smashed 39 off 15 balls to make a significant contribution.

Ad

Trending

The thrilling contest saw a lot of milestones tumble tonight. On that note, let's look at three milestones that were reached during DC's one-wicket win against LSG.

#1 LSG's Mitchell Marsh records his fastest IPL 50

Despite being a widely regarded international player, Mitchell Marsh's IPL career never took off until tonight. His love-hate relationship with injuries have played a major role in him not getting consistent opportunities.

Ad

Despite making his IPL debut in 2009-10, Marsh has played only 43 games and scored 737 runs, including four half-centuries.

Marsh showcased his true potential tonight against DC, smashing a 36-ball 72 at a strike rate of 200. He raced to his half-century in just 21 balls, which is his fastest in the cash-rich league.

#2 Nicholas Pooran becomes the 4th batter to hit 600 T20 sixes

Nicholas Pooran has been one of the most fearsome T20 batters in recent times. The southpaw has smashed 190 sixes since the start of 2024, 72 more than second-placed Heinrich Klaasen.

Ad

Nicholas Pooran smacked seven sixes during his 30-ball 75 against Delhi. With that, the West Indian crossed the landmark of 600 sixes in T20 cricket. He became the third cricketer in the world to achieve the feat after Chris Gayle (1056), Kieron Pollard (908), and Andre Russell (733).

#3 Aiden Markram scores 1000 IPL runs

The South African hard-hitter was five runs away from his 1000 runs in IPL cricket. The LSG opener scored 15 off 13 balls, including a boundary and a six, during Lucknow's first match of IPL 2025.

Ad

In the process, Aiden Markram crossed the 1000-run landmark in the cash-rich league. Currently, he has 1010 runs in 43 innings at an average of 29.70, including five half-centuries.

#4 DC register their highest successful chase ever in IPL

The Delhi Capitals were reduced to 113/6 while chasing 210 runs against the Super Giants. While many ruled the Capitals out of the game, Ashutosh Sharma began the resurrection, first alongside Tristan Stubbs and then with Vipraj Nigam.

Although Stubbs and Nigam couldn't take their team over the line, Ashutosh batted until the end to help Delhi chase down 210 runs. This is their highest run-chase ever in the IPL. The previous highest was 209 against the now-defunct Gujarat Lions in IPL 2017 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback