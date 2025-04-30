IPL 2025: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today's CSK vs PBKS match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number 49 of IPL 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, April 30. It will be a battle of survival for CSK. They have only four points from nine matches and a loss on Wednesday will officially knock them out of the playoffs race. PBKS have 11 points from nine games and a win will push them back into the top four.

Chennai have suffered in a big way because of their inability to get going with the bat. In their previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Chepauk, their struggles with the willow continued. Batting first, they only managed to put up 154 on the board. Chennai's bowlers fought hard, but SRH got home in 18.5 overs.

Punjab have had a decent run in IPL 2025, with five wins and three losses. Their last game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) produced no result due to rain. Before that, they suffered a seven-wicket defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Mullanpur. Sent into bat, they were held to a below par 157-6. It has been all or nothing for PBKS with the bat, an area they must improve on.

In the head-to-head battle, CSK have a negligible 16-15 lead over PBKS. A number of milestones could be achieved by players from both sides in the match number 49 of IPL 2025 on Wednesday at Chepauk. Take a look.

#1 Ravindra Jadeja needs two wickets to achieve major record for CSK in the IPL

Veteran Chennai all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has claimed six wickets in nine games in IPL 2025 with his left-arm spin, averaging 31.33 at an economy rate of 8.2. He needs two wickets to become CSK's leading wicket-taker in the IPL.

In 181 matches, Jadeja has picked up 139 wickets at an average of 28.16 and an economy rate of 7.59, with three four-fers and one five-fer. Dwayne Bravo (140) currently holds the record for having claimed most wickets for Chennai in the IPL. With two scalps, Jadeja will also complete 150 wickets for CSK in T20 cricket. He has picked up 148 wickets in 195 matches, with a best of 5-16.

#2 PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer needs 11 fours to complete 300 fours in the IPL

Punjab captain Shreyas Iyer has scored 288 runs in nine innings in IPL 2025 at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 182.27, with three half-centuries. The right-handed hit an unbeaten 25 off 16 against KKR at Eden Gardens. Shreyas needs 11 fours to complete 300 fours in the IPL. In 125 matches (124 innings), he has struck 289 fours and 134 sixes.

#3 CSK captain MS Dhoni needs 4 sixes to reach major T20 landmark

Chennai captain MS Dhoni has contributed 140 runs in nine innings in IPL 2025, averaging 28 at a strike rate of 142.85, with a best of 30*. The veteran batter has struck 11 fours and eight sixes.

Dhoni needs four sixes to complete 350 sixes in his T20 career. The 43-year-old has so far struck 346 sixes in 351 innings.

#4 Marcus Stoinis needs 5 runs to complete 6,500 runs in T20s

PBKS all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has only managed 67 runs in six innings in IPL 2025 at an average of 16.75 and a strike rate of 152.27. His best of 34* came off 11 balls against SRH in Hyderabad. Stoinis needs five runs to complete 6,500 T20 runs. In 314 matches, he has scored 6,495 runs at a strike rate of 137.43. He is also 67 runs away from the 2,000-run mark in his IPL career.

#5 Rachin Ravindra 87 runs away from 500 IPL runs

CSK opener Rachin Ravindra has had a disappointing IPL 2025 campaign. In eight innings, the left-handed batter has only scored 191 runs at an average of 27.28 and a strike rate of 128.18, with one half-century. The New Zealand cricketer needs 87 runs to complete 500 IPL runs. In 18 matches, he has scored 413 runs at an average of 24.29 and a strike rate of 143.90, with fifties to his name.

