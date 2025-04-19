IPL 2025: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today's GT vs DC match

Gujarat Titans (GT) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 35 of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, April 19. This will be the first match of the double-header. GT are in third place in the points table, having won four of their six matches. As for DC, they are on top of the points table, with 10 points from five matches.

Ad

Gujarat's four-match winning streak came to an end in their previous clash when they went down to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by six wickets at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Batting first, GT were held to 180-6 as they lost their way after half-centuries from openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill. With the ball, Prasidh Krishna picked up two wickets, but LSG got home in 19.3 overs.

Delhi got back to winning ways after their loss to Mumbai Indians (MI), registering a Super Over win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Sent into bat, DC put up 188-5. RR seemed set for victory, but Mitchell Starc produced some magic with the ball to take the game into the Super Over. Delhi held their nerve under pressure, while Rajasthan wilted.

Ad

Trending

DC have a 3-2 lead over GT in the head-to-head battle. A number of milestones could be achieved in the Gujarat versus Delhi IPL 2025 clash on Saturday in Ahmedabad. Here's a look.

#1 Kuldeep Yadav 2 wickets away from major IPL milestone

DC left arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been in brilliant form for the franchise in IPL 2025. In six matches, he has claimed 11 wickets at an average of 13.18 and an economy rate of 6.04. The 30-year-old is just two wickets away from 100 IPL scalps. In 90 matches, he has claimed 98 wickets at an average of 25.84 and an economy rate of 8.04, with four four-fers and a best of 4-14.

Ad

#2 Shubman Gill 1 six away from 150 sixes in T20 cricket

GT skipper Gill has scored 208 runs in six innings in IPL 2025 at an average of 41.60 and a strike rate of 149.64, with the aid of two half-centuries. The right-hander has struck six sixes and 22 fours in the tournament so far.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gill is one six away from completing 150 sixes in his T20 career. He has hit 149 maximums in 151 matches.

#3 KL Rahul needs 79 runs to complete 5,000 IPL runs

Senior DC batter KL Rahul has had an impactful IPL 2025 campaign. In five innings, he has scored 238 runs at an average of 59.50 and a strike rate of 154.54, with the aid of two half-centuries.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 33-year-old needs 79 runs to reach the 5,000-run mark in his IPL career. In 137 matches (128 innings), he has scored 4,921 runs, averaging 45.99 at a strike rate of 135.45, with four tons and 39 fifties. Rahul is also one six away from completing 200 sixes in the IPL. He has struck 199 sixes and 418 fours so far.

#4 Sai Sudharsan needs 2 sixes for 50 T20 sixes

GT opener Sai Sudharsan has been one of the batting stars of IPL 2025. In six matches, he has notched up 329 runs at an average of 54.83 and a strike rate of 151.61, with as many as four half-centuries. The left-handed batter is two sixes away from completing 50 sixes in his T20 career. In 51 matches (50 innings), Sudharsan has hit 48 sixes and 171 fours.

Ad

#5 DC skipper Axar Patel needs 4 sixes to complete 150 sixes in T20s

DC skipper Axar Patel had a good all-round match against Rajasthan. With the bat, he smashed 34 off 14 balls and then claimed the wicket of Riyan Parag with his left-arm spin. Axar slammed four fours and two sixes in his cameo with the willow. The southpaw needs four sixes to complete 150 sixes in his T20 career. In 280 matches (203 innings), he has slammed 146 sixes and 227 fours.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More