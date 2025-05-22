IPL 2025: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today's GT vs LSG match

Gujarat Titans (GT) will face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match number 64 of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, May 22. GT have already qualified for the playoffs. In fact, they are currently on top of the points table, with 18 points from 12 matches. LSG have already been eliminated from the playoffs race, with 10 points from 12 games.

While GT have sealed a place in the playoffs, they would be keen to book a slot in the top two. Gujarat have won five of their last six matches in IPL 2025. In their previous match, they thumped a hapless Delhi Capitals (DC) by 10 wickets. Chasing a target of 200, they cruised home in 19 overs as Sai Sudharsan (108* off 61) and skipper Shubman Gill (93* off 53) featured in a sensational stand of 205*.

While Lucknow have been eliminated from the tournament, they would be keen to end their four-match losing streak. In their previous game, they went down to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by six wickets. They failed to defend a total of 205 as SRH got home in 18.2 overs. LSG would be without the services of Digvesh Rathi for Thursday's match since he has been handed a one-match suspension.

In the head-to-head battle, GT have a 4-2 lead over LSG. Ahead of the IPL 2025 clash on Thursday, we look at some milestones that could be achieved by players from both franchises.

#1 GT skipper Shubman Gill needs 8 fours to complete 500 T20 fours

GT captain Gill has been in sensational form in IPL 2025. In 12 innings, he has smashed 601 runs at an average of 60.10 and a strike rate of 155.69, with six half-centuries. The right-handed batter has hit 54 fours and 23 sixes so far.

Gill needs eight fours to complete 500 fours in his T20 career. In 157 matches, the 25-year-old has hit 492 fours and 166 sixes. In his IPL career, the GT skipper has slammed 364 fours and 118 sixes in 115 matches.

#2 LSG batter Ayush Badoni needs 37 runs to complete 1,000 runs in IPL

LSG batter Ayush Badoni has done a decent job for the franchise with the willow. In 11 innings, he has totaled 329 runs at an average of 32.90 and a strike rate of 148.19, with two half-centuries.

Badoni needs 37 runs to complete 1,000 runs in his IPL career. In 54 matches (46 innings), he has scored 963 runs at an average of 26.75 and a strike rate of 138.56, with the aid of six half-centuries. In overall T20s, Badoni has scored 1,582 runs in 87 matches at an average of 29.84 and a strike rate of 138.28.

#3 Sai Kishore needs 5 wickets for major T20 milestone

Gujarat left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore has had an impressive IPL 2025 campaign. In 12 matches, he has picked up 15 wickets at an average of 19.60 and an economy rate of 8.77, with a best of 3-30.

The 28-year-old needs five wickets to complete 100 wickets in his T20 career. In 82 matches, Sai Kishore has picked up 95 wickets at an average of 18.70 and an economy rate of 6.25, with three four-fers.

#4 Mitchell Marsh needs 10 fours to complete 100 IPL fours

LSG opener Mitchell Marsh has had an impressive IPL 2025 campaign. In 11 matches, he has scored 443 runs at an average of 40.27 and a strike rate of 157.09, with five half-centuries to his name.

Expand Tweet

Marsh needs 10 fours to complete 100 fours in his IPL career. In 53 matches (47 innings), the right-hander has struck 90 fours and 62 sixes. In his overall T20 career, the Aussie has 4,868 runs in 199 matches, with 375 fours and 229 sixes.

#5 Aiden Markram needs 96 runs to complete 1,500 runs in IPL

Marsh's opening partner, Aiden Markram, has also had a good IPL 2025 campaign. In 12 innings, he has scored 409 runs at an average of 34.08 and a strike rate of 148.72, with the aid of five half-centuries.

Markram needs 96 runs to complete 1,500 runs in his IPL career. In 56 matches, he has scored 1,404 runs at an average of 31.20 and a strike rate of 134.74, with 10 half-centuries and a best of 68*.

