IPL 2025: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today's KKR vs CSK match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match number 57 of IPL 2025 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, May 7. KKR are in sixth position in the points table, with 11 points from 11 games. They are still in the playoffs hunt, but need to win all their remaining matches. CSK are out, but will be looking to play for some pride.

Kolkata have won their last two matches to give themselves some hope of defending their title. In their previous match, they beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by one run in a thriller at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. In a high-scoring game, KKR put up 206-4 on the board batting first and then restricted RR to 205-8.

Chennai is on a four-match losing streak and would be keen to put up an improved show. In their previous match, they went down to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by two runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Batting first, RCB put up 213-5 on the board and then restricted CSK to 211-5.

CSK have a 19-11 lead over KKR in the head-to-head numbers. Ahead of match 57 of IPL 2025 at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday, we look at a few significant milestones that can be achieved by players from both sides in the game.

#1 Varun Chakaravarthy needs 2 wickets to achieve major IPL milestone

KKR leg spinner Varun Chakaravarthy is two wickets away from the 100-wicket mark in the IPL. In 82 matches (81 innings), he has claimed 98 wickets at an average of 23.60 and an economy rate of 7.51, with a best of 5-20.

Chakaravarthy has had a highly impressive IPL 2025 campaign. In 11 innings, the 33-year-old has claimed 15 wickets at an average of 20.73 and an economy rate of 7.23, with a best of 3-22. In his T20 career, he has 153 scalps in 117 games.

#2 CSK skipper MS Dhoni needs 2 sixes for significant T20 landmark

CSK captain MS Dhoni is two sixes away from 350 sixes in his T20 career. In 402 matches (353 innings), he has struck 348 sixes and 529 fours. In IPL 2025, Dhoni has scored 163 runs in 11 innings at an average of 23.28 and a strike rate of 148.18, with 12 fours and 10 sixes.

#3 KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane needs 31 runs to complete 5,000 IPL runs

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane is on the verge of completing 5,000 runs in his IPL career. In 196 matches (181 innings), the 36-year-old has scored 4,969 runs at an average of 30.48 and a strike rate of 124.72, with two hundreds and 33 fifties. Looking at his performance in IPL 2025, Rahane has scored 327 runs in 10 innings at an average of 36.33 and a strike rate of 146.63, with three half-centuries.

#4 Ravindra Jadeja needs 1 wicket for big milestone for CSK in IPL

Chennai all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is currently the joint-leading wicket-taker for the franchise in the IPL. He has claimed 140 scalps, a record he shares with Dwayne Bravo. With one more scalp, he will become the sole record holder.

Jadeja also needs one wicket to complete 150 wickets for CSK in T20 cricket. In 197 matches (184 innings), he has claimed 149 wickets at an average of 29.14 and an economy rate of 7.74, with three four-fers and one five-fer.

#5 Sam Curran needs 3 runs to reach 1,000 runs in IPL

CSK all-rounder Sam Curran is three runs away from reaching the 1,000-run mark in his IPL career. In 64 matches (53 innings), the left-handed batter has scored 997 runs at an average of 24.92 and a strike rate of 136.38, with six fifties.

In IPL 2025, the 26-year-old has scored 114 runs in five innings at an average of 22.80 and a strike rate of 135.71, with a best of 88. Apart from Chennai, Curran has also represented Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL.

