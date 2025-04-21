IPL 2025: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today's KKR vs GT match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 39 of IPL 2025 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday, April 21. KKR are down at seventh place in the points table, with three wins from seven matches. GT are table-toppers, with 10 points from seven matches.

Kolkata's last match in IPL 2025 was against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 15 in Mullanpur. The defending champions suffered a shock 16-run loss, failing to chase down a total of 111. They were knocked over for 95 in 15.1 overs, crumbling from 62-2 in the eighth over. KKR's bowling has been impressive, but their batting has let them down time and again.

Gujarat came up with an excellent effort to get the better of Delhi Capitals (DC) by seven wickets in their previous clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Fielding first, GT away 203 runs even as Prasidh Krishna picked up four wickets. GT, however, chased down the total in 19.2 overs as Jos Buttler hammered 97* off 54 balls, while Sherfane Rutherford slammed 43 off 34.

Looking at their head-to-head numbers in the IPL, GT have a 2-1 lead over KKR. Meanwhile, a number of impressive landmarks could be reached by players from both sides in Monday's IPL 2025 match. Here's a lowdown.

#1 KKR spinner Varun Chakaravarthy needs 2 wickets for major T20 milestone

KKR leg spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has continued his great form with the ball in IPL 2025. In seven matches, he has claimed 10 wickets at an average of 16.80 and an economy rate of 6.22, with a best of 3-22.

The 33-year-old needs only two wickets to complete 150 scalps in his T20 career. In 113 matches, Chakaravarthy has claimed 148 wickets at an average of 20.85 and an economy rate of 7.31, with three five-fers and one four-fers. Of his T20 scalps, 93 have come in the IPL from 78 matches at an average of 23.33 and an excellent economy rate of 7.44.

#2 Shubman Gill 1 six away from 150 sixes in T20 cricket

GT skipper Shubman Gill was run out for seven against DC. Overall, he has had a reasonably good IPL 2025 campaign. In seven innings, Gill has notched up 215 runs at an average of 35.83 and a strike rate of 149.30, with two half-centuries. His stats include 23 fours and six sixes. The right-handed batter needs one six to complete 150 T20 sixes. In 149 innings, he has hit 149 sixes.

#3 Andre Russell needs 4 fours to complete 600 fours in T20 cricket

KKR all-rounder Andre Russell has had a disappointing IPL 2025 campaign with the bat. In five innings, he has scored 34 runs at a strike rate of 109.67. He was the last-man out for 17 in the match against PBKS. The West Indies all-rounder needs four fours to complete 600 fours in his T20 career. In 470 innings so far, Russell has smashed 596 fours and 736 sixes.

#4 Jos Buttler needs 72 runs to complete 12,500 T20 runs

Buttler played a match-winning knock for GT against DC. The 34-year-old clobbered 11 fours and four sixes in his 54-ball 97* as Gujarat chased down a 200-plus score with ease.

The right-handed batter now needs 72 runs to complete 12,500 runs in his T20 career. In 416 innings, he has amassed 12,428 runs at an average of 35.30 and a strike rate of 145.57, with eight hundreds and 87 fifties.

#5 Venkatesh Iyer needs 53 runs to complete 1,500 IPL runs

KKR vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer has had a mixed run in IPL 2025. In five innings, the left-handed batter has scored 121 runs at an average of 24.20 and a strike rate of 155.12, with a best of 60. Venkatesh needs 53 runs to reach the 1,500-run mark in his IPL career. In 54 innings, he has scored 1,447 runs at an average of 30.78 and a strike rate of 138.46, with one hundred and 12 half-centuries.

Other landmarks that could be reached in KKR vs GT IPL 2025 match

Sai Sudharsan needs 1 six to complete 50 T20 sixes

Ajinkya Rahane needs 3 boundaries for 500 fours in the IPL.

Prasidh Krishna needs 5 wickets to complete 100 T20 scalps.

