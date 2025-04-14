IPL 2025: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today's LSG vs CSK match 

A confident Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face a struggling Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match number 30 of IPL 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday, April 14. LSG have won four of their six matches. On the other hand, CSK are last in the points table, with only one win from six games.

LSG have won their last three matches in IPL 2025 and will be keen to extend their winning streak. Nicholas Pooran has been in exceptional form for them, having clobbered 349 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 215.43. Mitchell Marsh, who missed Lucknow's last match, has 265 runs at a strike rate of 180.27, while Aiden Markram is also in good form. In the bowling, Shardul Thakur has done a good job.

CSK's woes seem to be going from bad to worse. After losing captain Ruturaj Gaikwad due to injury, they were held to an embarrassing 103-9 in their previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Chepauk. The whole batting line-up seems to lack confidence. They have a decent bowling attack, but the move to back veteran off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin hasn't paid off.

Lucknow have a 3-1 lead over Chennai in the head-to-head battle in the IPL and would go into the latest clash as favorites. A number of milestones could be achieved in the LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match in Lucknow on Monday. Take a look.

#1 MS Dhoni needs 5 sixes to reach major T20 landmark

MS Dhoni, who has taken over as CSK captain following Gaikwad's exit from IPL 2025 due to injury, has scored 104 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 146.47. The right-handed batter has struck six fours and seven sixes.

The 43-year-old is five sixes away from completing 350 sixes in T20 cricket. In 397 matches (348 innings), he has smashed 345 sixes and 523 fours.

#2 LSG skipper Rishabh Pant 1 dismissal away from significant IPL milestone

LSG captain Rishabh Pant has not had a good time with the bat. In five innings, he has scored only 40 runs at a poor strike rate of 80, with a best of 21. Behind the wickets, he has taken four catches. Pant needs one dismissal to complete 100 dismissals in his IPL career as a keeper. In 117 matches so far, he has effected 99 dismissals - 76 catches and 23 stumpings.

#3 Nicholas Pooran 9 runs away from 9,000 T20 runs

Pooran, the current Orange Cap holder, is on the verge of a major T20 milestone. The attacking left-handed batter needs nine runs to complete 9,000 runs in his T20 career. In 390 matches (364 innings), the LSG star has amassed 8,991 runs at an average of 29.57 and a strike rate of 150.25, with three tons and 55 half-centuries. Of his 8,991 runs, 2,118 runs have come in the IPL from 79 innings.

#4 Mitchell Marsh is 70 runs away from completing 1,000 IPL runs

Marsh, who missed LSG's last match due to personal reasons, is also on the verge of a major T20 landmark. The Aussie right-handed batter needs 70 runs to complete 1,000 runs in the IPL.

In 41 innings, he has scored 930 runs at an average of 23.84 and a strike rate of 139.22, with seven half-centuries and a best of 89. In his overall T20 career, Marsh has 4,690 runs in 182 innings.

#5 Shivam Dube needs 4 fours for 100 IPL fours

CSK batter Shivam Dube top-scored for the franchise with 31* off 29 in the match against KKR at Chepauk. The left-handed batter struck three fours in his labored knock. In six innings in IPL 2025, he has 137 runs at a strike rate of 133, with seven sixes and 10 fours. Dube needs four fours for 100 IPL fours. In 67 innings in the T20 league, has hit 96 fours and 108 sixes.

