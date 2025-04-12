IPL 2025: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today's LSG vs GT match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face Gujarat Titans (GT) in match number 26 of IPL 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, April 12. The LSG vs GT clash will be the day game of the double-header. Lucknow are sixth in the points table, with three wins and two defeats from five matches. Gujarat are the table-toppers with eight points.

LSG are on a two-match winning streak, having defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their last two encounters. Their in-form batters Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh are among the top three run-getters in IPL 2025. While Pooran has 288 runs form five innings at a strike rate of 225, Marsh has 265 runs at a strike rate of 180.27.

After kicking off IPL 2025 with a 11-run loss to Punjab Kings (PBKS), GT have won four matches in a row. In their previous match, they beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 58 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Sai Sudharsan continued his great form, smashing 82 off 53 balls. The southpaw is second on the list of leading run-getters, with 273 runs from five innings at a strike rate of 151.67.

Lucknow and Gujarat have clashed five times in the IPL, with GT having a 4-1 lead in the head-to-head stats. Ahead of their sixth meeting in the T20 league, we look at some significant landmarks that can be achieved in the contest.

#1 LSG skipper Rishabh Pant needs 1 dismissal to complete 100 dismissals in the IPL

LSG captain and keeper-batter Rishabh Pant needs one dismissal (catch or stumping) to complete 100 dismissals in the IPL as a wicketkeeper. In 116 matches (106 innings), Pant has 99 dismissals to his name as a keeper-batter - 76 catches and 23 stumpings.

The Lucknow skipper is fourth on the list of keeper-batters with most dismissals in the IPL. The list is led by MS Dhoni (195). He is followed by Dinesh Karthik (174) and Wriddhiman Saha (113). Meanwhile, Pant can also complete 300 IPL fours with four boundaries. In 114 IPL innings, he has hit 296 fours.

#2 Shubman Gill needs 2 sixes for 150 T20 sixes

GT skipper Shubman Gill is two sixes away from the completing 150 maximums in his T20 career. In 147 innings so far, he has struck 148 sixes and 454 fours. The 25-year-old has scored 148 runs in five innings in IPL 2025 so far and has hit five sixes to go with 16 fours. Meanwhile, Gill is also one catch away from 50 catches in his T20 career. He has taken 49 catches in 150 matches.

#3 Shardul Thakur needs 2 wickets to achieve significant T20 milestone

LSG pace Shardul Thakur has been one of the key factors behind the team's impressive performance in IPL 2025. In five innings, he has claimed nine wickets at an average of 20.44, with a best of 4-34. The 33-year-old needs two wickets to complete 200 wickets in his T20 career. In 173 matches (169 innings), Thakur has claimed 198 wickets at an average of 26.50 and an economy rate of 8.98.

#4 Sai Sudharsan needs 3 sixes to complete 50 sixes in T20 cricket

In-form GT opener Sudharsan has struck three half-centuries in five innings in which he has hit 24 fours and 12 sixes. The southpaw is now three sixes away from completing 50 sixes in his T20 career.

In 50 matches (49 innings), Sudharsan has scored 1,785 runs, with the aid of 47 sixes and 164 fours.

#5 Nicholas Pooran is 70 runs away from major T20 milestone

LSG's star batter Pooran has been in sensational form in IPL 2025. The destructive left-handed batter has struck three half-centuries in five innings, slamming 25 and 24 sixes. Pooran needs 70 runs to complete 9,000 runs in his T20 career. In 389 matches (363 innings), the southpaw has notched up 8,930 runs at a strike rate of 150.08, with three hundreds and 54 half-centuries.

Other milestones that could be reached in today's LSG vs GT IPL 2025 match

Mitchell Marsh is 70 runs away from completing 1000 IPL runs.

Sherfane Rutherford is 10 fours away from 200 T20 fours.

