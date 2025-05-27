IPL 2025: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today's LSG vs RCB match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match number 70 of IPL 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, May 27. This will be the last match of the league stage of the tournament. The game will also decide who joins Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 1 and who will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator.

RCB went down to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 42 runs in their previous match, which was also played in Lucknow. Batting first, SRH posted 231-6 and then held RCB to 189. Bengaluru can, however, still confirm a top two berth with a win over LSG. A victory on Tuesday will take them to 19 points. However, if they go down to Lucknow, Gujarat Titans (GT) will finish in the top two, with 18 points.

LSG have been eliminated from the playoffs, but they would be keen to end IPL 2025 on a high. In their previous match, they stunned GT by 33 runs. Batting first, Lucknow posted 235-2 as Mitchell Marsh slammed 117 off 64. In the chase, Gujarat were held to 202-9.

Ahead of the LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match on Tuesday at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, we look at some important milestones that can be achieved by players from both franchises.

#1 Virat Kohli needs 24 runs to complete 9,000 runs for RCB in T20 cricket

RCB's star opener Virat Kohli has been in exceptional form in IPL 2025. In 12 matches, he has scored 548 runs at an average of 60.88 and a strike rate of 145.35, with the aid of seven half-centuries.

Kohli needs 24 runs to complete 9,000 runs for RCB in his T20 career. In 279 matches (270 innings), he has amassed 8,976 runs at an average of 39.54 and a strike rate of 133.49, with eight hundreds and 64 half-centuries.

#2 LSG opener Mitchell Marsh needs 15 runs to complete 5,000 T20 runs

LSG opener Marsh scored a sensational hundred in the match against GT. In 12 innings in IPL 2025, he has clobbered 560 runs at an average of 46.66 and a strike rate of 161.84, with one hundred and five half-centuries.

Marsh needs 15 runs to complete 5,000 runs in his T20 career. In 200 matches (189 innings), he has notched up 4,985 runs at an average of 32.79 and a strike rate of 135.60, with two hundreds and three half-centuries.

#3 Phil Salt needs 20 runs to complete 7,000 T20 runs

RCB opener Phil Salt needs 20 runs to reach the 7,000-run mark in his T20 career. In 286 matches (277 innings), he has notched up 6,980 runs at an average of 27.26 and a strike rate of 155.87, with three hundreds and 46 fifties.

In IPL 2025, the England batter has scored 301 runs in 10 innings at an average of 30.10 and a strike rate of 172.98, with three half-centuries to his name. The right-handed batter contributed 62 off 32 against SRH.

#4 Ayush Badoni needs 37 runs to complete 1,000 runs in the IPL

LSG batter Ayush Badoni is 37 runs away from completing 1,000 runs in the IPL. In 55 matches (46 innings), the right-handed batter has scored 963 runs, averaging 26.75 at a strike rate of 138.56, with six half-centuries.

Expand Tweet

Badoni has scored 329 runs in 11 innings in IPL 2025 at an average of 32.90 and a strike rate of 148.19. He hammered 74 off 40 balls against PBKS in Dharamsala, which is also his highest IPL score so far.

#5 Krunal Pandya needs 50 runs to complete 3,000 T20 runs

RCB all-rounder Krunal Pandya needs 50 runs to reach the 3,000-run mark in his T20 career. In 219 matches (177 innings), he has scored 2,950 runs at an average of 23.98 and a strike rate of 130.93, with nine half-centuries to his name. The left-handed batter has scored 105 runs in six innings in IPL 2025, with a best of 73*.

