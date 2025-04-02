IPL 2025: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today’s RCB vs GT match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in match number 14 of IPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 2. RCB have made an excellent start to their IPL 2025 campaign, with two thumping wins. GT lost their first match at home, but made a strong comeback to win the second.

In their previous match, Bengaluru ended their Chepauk jinx by defeating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 50 runs. Batting first, RCB posted 196-7. Virat Kohli (31 off 30) was not at his fluent best, but skipper Rajat Patidar (51 off 32) played a terrific knock. With the ball, Josh Hazlewood (3-21), Yash Dayal (2-18) and Liam Livingstone (2-28) made significant contributions.

Gujarat beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 36 runs in their previous IPL 2025 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Sent into bat, they put up 196-8, with Sai Sudharsan (63 off 41) again leading the way. Skipper Shubman Gill (38 off 27) got another start, but could not convert it. With the ball, Mohammed Siraj (2-34) and Prasidh Krishna (2-18) were impressive as MI were held to 160-6.

Several milestones could be achieved in the RCB vs GT IPL 2025 match in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, April 2. Here's a lowdown.

#1 Virat Kohli 24 runs away from major T20 milestone

RCB batting star Kohli has made a decent start to his IPL 2025 campaign. He cracked an impressive half-century against Kolkata Knight Riders and contributed 31 against CSK, although he was not at his fluent best.

The 36-year-old needs 24 runs to complete 13,000 runs in T20 cricket. Kohli will become the first Indian to the feat when he gets there. In 401 matches (384 innings), the right-handed batter has amassed 12,976 runs at an average of 41.58 and a strike rate of 134.21, with nine hundreds and 98 half-centuries.

#2 Mohammed Siraj 5 wickets away from significant IPL landmark

GT pacer Siraj made a big impact with the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton in the match against MI, cleaning up both. The right-arm pacer needs five wickets to complete 100 wickets in the IPL. In 95 matches so far, he has claimed 95 wickets at an average of 30.63 and an economy rate of 8.70, with two four-fers and a best of 4-21.

#3 RCB skipper Rajat Patidar 3 sixes away from hitting 150 sixes in T20 cricket

RCB skipper Patidar loves clearing the field. His fondness for big hits reflects in his T20 stats. In 73 innings, he has smashed 147 sixes and 190 fours. With three sixes against GT, Patidar can complete 150 sixes in T20 cricket. Of his 147 T20 sixes, 58 have come in the IPL from 26 innings. The 31-year-old has also struck 190 fours in T20 cricket and can complete 200 fours with 10 boundaries.

#4 Shubman Gill needs to hit one six to complete 100 IPL sixes

Gujarat skipper Gill can also achieve a major landmark in IPL with regard to boundary-hitting. The right-handed batter is just one six away from completing 100 sixes in the IPL. Gill has struck 99 maximums in 102 innings.

Apart from 99 sixes, he also has 316 fours to his name. The 25-year-old is also three sixes away from 150 T20 sixes. In 147 matches, the elegant batter has hammered 147 sixes.

#5 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2 wickets away from entering top 3 of leading IPL wicket-takers

Senior RCB pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar needs two wickets to surpass Ravichandran Ashwin (183) and Dwayne Bravo (183) and move to third place on the list of leading IPL wicket-takers. Bhuvneshwar has 182 scalps to his name in 177 games, averaging 27.19 at an economy rate of 7.55. While Bravo has retired, Ashwin is representing CSK in IPL 2025.

Other landmarks that could be reached in RCB vs GT IPL 2025 match

Phil Salt needs 12 fours to complete 100 IPL fours

Devdutt Padikkal is 79 runs away from completing 1,000 IPL runs for RCB

Krunal Pandya needs two wickets to complete 150 T20 wickets

Liam Livingstone needs 36 runs to reach 1,000 IPL runs

Rahul Tewatia is 2 runs away from completing 500 runs for GT in IPL

