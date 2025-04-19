IPL 2025: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today's RR vs LSG match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) challenge in match number 36 of IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, April 19. The RR vs LSG clash will be the evening match of the double-header. Rajasthan are in eighth position in the IPL 2025 points table, with only two wins from seven matches. Lucknow have eight points from seven games.

Rajasthan went down to Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Super Over in their previous match, extending their losing streak to three games. Bowling first, RR did reasonably well to restrict Delhi to 188-5. In the chase, they were well-placed at 161-2, but lost their way as the game went into the Super Over. Some of Rajasthan's tactics in the match were questionable.

Lucknow suffered an unexpected five-wicket loss against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous IPL 2025 match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Batting first, their strong line-up was held to 166-7 even as skipper Rishabh Pant (63 off 49) found some rhythm. With the ball, LSG dragged the match into the last over, but eventually paid the price for not having enough runs on the board.

RR and LSG have clashed five times in the IPL, with Rajasthan having a 4-1 lead in the head-to-head numbers. A few significant milestones could be achieved in the Rajasthan vs Lucknow match in Jaipur on Saturday. Here's a lowdown.

#1 Nicholas Pooran needs 1 run for major T20 milestone

LSG batter Nicholas Pooran is the current Orange Cap holder in IPL 2025. In seven innings, the left-handed batter has smashed 357 runs at an average of 59.50 and a strike rate of 208.77, with four half-centuries.

In the match against CSK, Pooran registered a rare failure as he was dismissed for eight. The southpaw needs just one run to complete 9,000 runs in his T20 career. In 391 matches (365 innings), he has notched up 8,999 runs at an average of 29.50 and a strike rate of 150.15, with three hundreds and 55 half-centuries.

#2 Maheesh Theekshana needs 1 wicket to complete 200 T20 scalps

RR off spinner Maheesh Theekshana has had a mixed IPL 2025 campaign. In seven matches, he has picked up seven wickets at an average of 36.42 and an economy rate of 9.80. The Sri Lankan cricketer needs one wicket to complete 200 T20 scalps. In 191 matches so far, the 24-year-old has picked up 199 wickets at an average of 25 and an economy rate of 6.88, with four four-fers.

#3 LSG skipper Rishabh Pant on verge of significant keeping milestone in the IPL

Lucknow skipper Pant found some much-needed batting form with a half-century in the losing cause against CSK. He struck four fours and as many sixes in his 63. Behind the wickets, he has taken four catches.

Pant needs one dismissal to become the fourth keeper in the IPL with 100-plus dismissals. He has 99 from 118 matches. The list is led by his mentor MS Dhoni - 197 dismissals in 271 matches.

#4 Mitchell Marsh is 40 runs away from completing 1,000 IPL runs

LSG opener Mitchell Marsh has been in terrific form for the franchise in IPL 2025. In six innings, he has smashed 295 runs at an average of 49.16 and a strike rate of 171.51, with the aid of four half-centuries.

Expand Tweet

The right-handed batter needs 40 runs to reach the 1,000-run mark in the IPL. In 42 innings, the 33-year-old has scored 960 runs at an average of 24 and a strike rate of 138.52, with seven fifties.

#5 Tushar Deshpande needs 3 wickets to complete 50 IPL scalps

RR pacer Tushar Deshpande has had an underwhelming IPL 2025 campaign so far. In six matches, he has picked up five wickets at an average of 41.60 and an economy rate of 11.55, with a best of 3-44. The right-arm pacer needs three scalps to complete 50 wickets in the IPL. In 42 matches, Deshpande has picked up 47 wickets at an average of 30.87 and an economy rate of 9.88.

Other milestones that could be reached in RR vs LSG IPL 2025 match

Riyan Parag needs 5 fours to complete 100 fours in the IPL.

Nitish Rana needs 5 sixes to complete 250 sixes in his T20 career

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More