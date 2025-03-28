IPL 2025: 5 records/milestones that can be achieved in today’s CSK vs RCB match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match number eight of IPL 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, March 28. The clash is a much-awaited one as it is being billed as a contest between Indian cricket superstars MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

CSK began their IPL 2025 journey with an impressive four-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) at Chepauk. Bowling first, Chennai Super Kings held MI to 155-9. Left-arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmad stood out with 4-18, while Khaleel pacer Ahmed claimed 3-29. In the chase, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (53 off 26) and Rachin Ravindra (65* off 45) guided the team home.

Shifting focus to RCB, they bowled first against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens and restricted the defending champions to 174-8. Left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya impressed with 3-29, while pace bowler Josh Hazlewood picked up 2-22. Kohli (59* off 36) and Phil Salt (56 off 31) starred in RCB's chase even as skipper Rajat Patidar contributed 34 off only 16 balls.

A couple of significant records could be broken in the CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match on Friday, while some milestones can also be achieved. Here's a lowdown.

#1 MS Dhoni on verge of all-time record for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL

Dhoni was unbeaten on zero in CSK's four-wicket win over MI. As a result, he still needs 19 runs to become the Chennai franchise's leading run-getter in the IPL. Former CSK batting star Suresh Raina tops the list with 4,687 runs in 171 matches at an average of 32.32 and a strike rate of 136.88.

Dhoni is currently second on the list, with 4,669 runs in 235 matches at an average of 40.25 and a strike rate of 139.20, with a best of 84*. If he scores 19 or more runs against RCB on Friday, the 43-year-old will become the leading run-getter for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

#2 Virat Kohli 5 runs away from achieving major IPL record against CSK

Kohli needs only five runs on Friday to become the batter with the most runs against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. The 36-year-old has 1,053 runs to his name from 33 matches against Chennai. He averages 37.60 against CSK in the IPL, with a strike rate of 126.25 and a best of 90.

Expand Tweet

Kohli is second only to Shikhar Dhawan on the list of batters with the most runs against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. Dhawan played 29 matches against Chennai in the T20 league and scored 1,057 runs at an average of 44.04 and a strike rate of 131.79, with a best of 101*.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja needs 24 runs to create history in the IPL as an all-rounder

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been a crucial member of the franchise in the IPL for several years now. The 36-year-old has played 241 matches in the IPL (for four franchises combined) and has scored 2,976 runs at an average of 27.30 and a strike rate of 129.50, with three half-centuries. The left-handed batter scored 17 in CSK's opening match against MI.

If he scores 24 runs in the IPL 2025 clash between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Jadeja will become the first player in the history of the T20 league with 3,000 runs and 100 wickets. With his left-arm spin, the versatile cricketer has claimed 160 wickets at an average of 30.53 and an economy rate of 7.61, with a best of 5-16.

#4 Krunal Pandya 2 wickets away from significant T20 milestone

Left-arm spinner and all-rounder Krunal made an impressive debut for RCB in the team's opening match against KKR. He walked away with the Player of the Match award for his figures of 3-29. The 34-year-old needs only two more wickets to complete 150 scalps in the T20 format.

In 208 T20 matches, Krunal has claimed 148 wickets at an average of 30.48 and an economy rate of 7.23, with two four-fers and a best of 4-15. Of his 148 wickets, 79 have come in 128 IPL matches at an average of 33.35 and an economy rate of 7.36, with a best of 3-11.

#5 Ruturaj Gaikwad needs 67 runs to complete 2,500 runs for CSK in the IPL

CSK skipper Gaikwad led from the front in the franchise's opening match against MI, scoring a blazing half-century. Following his exploits in the match against Mumbai, Gaikwad has 2,433 runs to his name from 67 matches in the IPL (all for CSK), averaging 41.94 at a strike rate of 137.84, with two hundreds and 19 fifties.

If he scores 67 runs against RCB on Friday, Gaikwad will complete 2,500 runs in the IPL and simultaneously for Chennai Super Kings too. The right-handed batter is fourth on the list of batters with the most runs for CSK in the IPL. Raina (4,687), Dhoni (4,669) and Faf du Plessis (2,721) are the only batters above Gaikwad on the illustrious list.

