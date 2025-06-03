IPL 2025 Closing Ceremony: Date, Time, Venue, Celebrities list and Telecast details

The IPL 2025 closing ceremony will begin at 6pm IST on June 3, 2025. It will take place before the IPL final between the Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Punjab have qualified for the final for the first time in 11 years. They defeated the Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 to seal their place in the grand finale. Meanwhile, Bengaluru have made the IPL final for the first time since 2016. They defeated Punjab in Qualifier 1 to punch their ticket to Ahmedabad.
Before the grand battle between Punjab and Bengaluru starts, here's everything you need to know about the IPL 2025 closing ceremony.
IPL 2025 Closing Ceremony Date and Time
The closing ceremony of IPL 2025 is scheduled to kick off at 6 pm local time on June 3, 2025. The ceremony should go on for around 30-40 minutes.
IPL Closing Ceremony Venue
The venue for the IPL closing ceremony of the 2025 season is the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This is the third time Ahmedabad will host the closing ceremony.
IPL Closing Ceremony Celebrities List
IPL organizers have announced that legendary Indian singer Shankar Mahadevan will pay a tribute to the Indian Armed Forces. Shankar is expected to perform with his sons Shivam Mahadevan and Siddharth Mahadevan before the Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on the Punjab Kings.
Where to watch IPL Closing Ceremony live?
The IPL closing ceremony will be broadcast live on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network from 6 pm onwards. Fans will have to subscribe to JioHotstar to watch the ceremony live on the platform.
Clips from the closing ceremony will be available on social media platforms as well. Fans can keep an eye on the official social media pages of IPL and BCCI for videos and photos of the closing ceremony.
