IPL 2025, Eliminator: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today's GT vs MI match 

Gujarat Titans (GT) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator of IPL 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Friday, May 30. This is a knockout clash as the loser will be eliminated from the competition. On the other hand, the winner will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 1.

Both GT and MI could have confirmed a berth in the top two had they won their respective last games. However, Gujarat ended their league campaign with two losses, while Mumbai went down to PBKS by seven wickets in their last league game. As a result, both teams will now clash in the Eliminator.

Gujarat will be hoping that openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill deliver another big partnership. With no Jos Buttler, the others will need to lift their game. For Mumbai, Suryakumar Yadav will be hoping for better support from the other batters. Runs will be expected from Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya even as Tilak Varma's form remains a concern.

Ahead of the GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator match on Friday, we take a look at some personal milestones that can be achieved by players from both sides.

#1 MI opener Rohit Sharma needs 2 sixes to reach major IPL landmark

MI opener Rohit has had a mixed IPL 2025 campaign. In 13 innings, he has scored 329 runs at an average of 27.41 and a strike rate of 147.53, with three half-centuries to his name. He has slammed 31 fours and 18 sixes so far.

Rohit needs two sixes to complete 300 sixes in his IPL career. In 270 matches (265 innings), he has slammed 630 fours and 298 maximums. With two more sixes, the 38-year-old will become the second player with 300 sixes in the IPL. Chris Gayle (357) holds the record for having hit most sixes in the IPL.

Rohit has also needs 43 runs to complete 7,000 runs his IPL career. In 269 matches, he has notched 6,957 runs at an average of 29.60 and a strike rate of 131.83, with two centuries and 46 half-centuries. If and when Rohit gets to the mark, he will become only the second batter to reach the landmark. Virat Kohli (8,618) is the only other batter with more than 7,000 runs in the IPL.

#2 Hardik Pandya needs 5 sixes to complete 150 sixes in the IPL

MI skipper Pandya has experienced mixed fortunes with the bat. In 10 innings, he has 187 runs to his name at an average of 23.37 and a strike rate of 162.60. The 31-year-old has struck 17 fours and nine sixes in IPL 2025 so far.

Pandya is five sixes away from completing 150 sixes in his IPL career. In 150 matches, he has struck 145 sixes and 206 fours. With five sixes, Pandya will also reach 300 sixes in his T20 career. In 300 matches, he has hit 295 sixes.

#3 Sai Kishore needs 3 wickets to complete 100 T20 scalps

GT left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore has had a decent IPL 2025 campaign. In 14 innings, he has claimed 17 wickets at an average of 20.64 and an economy rate of 9.11, with a best of 3-30.

Expand Tweet

Sai Kishore needs three wickets to reach the 100-wicket landmark in his T20 career. In 84 matches, the 28-year-old has claimed 97 wickets at an average of 18.90 and an economy rate of 6.34, with three four-fers and a best of 4-6.

#4 Suryakumar Yadav needs 1 four to complete 450 IPL fours

Senior MI batter Suryakumar Yadav has been in exceptional form in IPL 2025. In 14 innings, he has clobbered 640 runs at an average of 71.11 and a strike rate of 167.97, with the aid of five half-centuries and a best of 73*.

Suryakumar needs one four to complete 450 fours in his IPL career. In 164 matches (149 innings), the 34-year-old has scored 4,234 runs at a strike rate of 148.35, hitting 449 fours and 162 sixes.

#5 Shahrukh Khan needs 1 six to complete 50 IPL sixes

GT batter Shahrukh Khan has scored 166 runs in 10 innings in IPL 2025 at a strike rate of 178.49, with a best of 57. The right-handed batter needs one six to complete 50 sixes in his IPL career. In 54 matches (48 innings), he has struck 49 sixes and 46 fours.

