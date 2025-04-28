IPL 2025 playoffs race: Analyzing the qualification scenarios for all 10 teams ahead of match 47

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 54 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in the first match of the IPL 2025 double-header on Sunday, April 27. Sent into bat, MI posted 215-7 and then restricted the opposition to 161, thus registering their fifth consecutive triumph in the T20 competition.

In the evening match of the double-header, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) exacted revenge against Delhi Capitals (DC), beating them by six wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Sent into bat, Delhi failed to get going and were held to 162-8, a total RCB chased down in 18.3 overs.

With the race for the playoffs spot heating up, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in match number 47 of IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday, April 28. While 16 points are considered safe for a team to confirm their place in the IPL playoffs, there have been instances of franchises finishing in the top four with 14 points, depending on other results.

Below, we analyze the IPL 2025 playoffs qualification scenarios for all 10 teams.

#1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (14 points; NRR: +0.521)

RCB are currently on top of the IPL 2025 points table, with 14 points from 10 matches. One more win should be enough for them to seal a place in the playoffs. Bengaluru could end with a maximum of 22 points, which would put them in a great position to finish at the top of the points table.

#2 Gujarat Titans (12 points; NRR: +1.104)

GT are in second position in the IPL 2025 points table, with 12 points from eight matches. They need to win two more matches to move up to 16 points and all but confirm their spot in the playoffs. With six games left, Gujarat can finish with a maximum of 24 points and could end the league stage as table toppers.

#3 Mumbai Indians (12 points; NRR: +0.889)

With five consecutive wins, MI have climbed to third place in the IPL 2025 points table. They have 12 points from 10 matches and a net run rate of +0.889. Hardik Pandya and co. would look to win at least two of their remaining four matches, so that they can move up to 16 points and stay in firm contention for playoffs.

#4 Delhi Capitals (12 points, NRR: +0.482)

After a great start to IPL 2025, DC have slipped to some extent, with three losses in their last five matches. Delhi have 12 points from nine matches at a net run rate of +0.482. They are currently fourth in the IPL 2025 points table. DC need to win at least two of the next five matches to be more or less assured of a playoffs spot.

#5 Punjab Kings (11 points; NRR: +0.177)

PBKS got one point following their washout against KKR at the Eden Gardens. They are in fifth place, with 11 points from nine matches and a run rate of +0.177. Punjab would look to win at least three of their next five games to finish the league stage with 17 points. Two wins, taking them to 15 points, might also be enough for them to make the playoffs, but PBKS might have to depend on other results.

#6 Lucknow Super Giants (10 points; NRR: -0.325)

LSG have had a mixed IPL 2025 campaign. After 10 matches, they have 10 points and a poor net run rate of -0.325. Lucknow must look to win three of their next four matches to finish the league stage on 16 points. They could also sneak into the playoffs with 14 points, but would need many other results to go their way.

#7 Kolkata Knight Riders (7 points; NRR: +0.212)

Defending champions KKR have had a disappointing IPL 2025 campaign. They have managed only seven points from nine matches at a run rate of +0.212. They can still reach the playoffs if they win their remaining five matches and end the league stage with 17 points. Four wins might also be enough if a number of other results go their way.

#8 Sunrisers Hyderabad (6 points; NRR: -1.103)

IPL 2024 runners-up SRH are in eighth place in the points table, with six points from nine games. They are only in with a mathematical chance of making it to the playoffs. With a poor net run rate of -1.103, SRH need to win all their remaining five matches and hope that other results go in their favor.

#9 Rajasthan Royals (4 points; NRR: -0.625)

RR are all but out of the IPL 2025 playoffs race. They have only managed four points from nine games and are currently on a five-match losing streak. Even if they win all their remaining five matches, it might not be enough for them to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

#10 Chennai Super Kings (4 points; NRR: -1.302)

Five-time champions CSK are in a similar position to RR. They too have four points from nine games, with a net run rate of -1.302. Chennai need to win all their remaining five matches in IPL 2025 and then hope that a number of other results go their way. It would be fair to say that their hopes are all but over.

