IPL 2025 Playoffs: What GT, PBKS, RCB and MI need to do to finish in the top two

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) went down to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 42 runs in match 65 of IPL 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, May 23. Sent into bat, SRH put up 231-6 on the board as Ishan Kishan slammed a brilliant 94* off 48 balls. In the chase, RCB were held to 189 despite Philip Salt's 62 off 32 balls.

Following the defeat, Bengaluru slipped to third position in the IPL 2025 points table. They have 17 points from 13 matches at a net run rate of +0.255. RCB have won eight and lost four matches, while one game produced no result. Gujarat Titans (GT) remain in top spot despite their 33-run loss against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Punjab Kings (17) and Mumbai Indians (16) complete the top four.

GT, PBKS, RCB and MI, the four teams that are in the top four, are all in contention for a place in the top two. Ahead of the IPL 2025 clash between PBKS and DC at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, we analyze what the teams need to do to confirm a berth in the top two.

Gujarat Titans (18 points; NRR: +0.602)

GT are currently on top of the points table, with the 18 points from 13 games and a net run rate of +0.602. If they win their last league game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), they will move to 20 points and will be confirmed of a finish in the top two. This is because PBKS is the only side that can go past them with 21 points.

In case, GT lose to CSK and finish on 18 points, they will need to hope that only one team goes past their tally. If RCB lose their last league game, they will be stuck on 17 points. If PBKS beat MI, irrespective of their result against Delhi Capitals, they would ensure that MI stay on 16 points. In such a scenario, GT can thus finish in the top two with 18 points along with PBKS.

There is another scenario wherein RCB and PBKS lose their remaining league matches and stay on 17 points each. Since MI are facing PBKS, they will end the league stage with 18 points. In such a scenario, GT and MI will make it to the top two of the IPL 2025 points table.

Punjab Kings (17 points; NRR: +0.389)

PBKS also have 17 points from 12 games and are second in the points table, with a net run rate of +0.389. If they win both their remaining league games, they will be assured of a place in the top two. The maximum GT can reach is 20 points, while RCB can finish with a maximum of 19 points. Since PBKS would be facing MI, in this scenario the latter would stay on 16 points.

If PBKS win one and lose one, they would end the league stage with 19 points. RCB can also get to 19 points if they will their last league match. If GT win their last league game and finish on 20 points, it would come down to a net run rate battle between PBKS and RCB for the second spot.

In the event of GT losing their last league match and finishing on 18 points, PBKS can finish in the top two with 19 points. In such a scenario, only RCB can match their tally, while MI would end on 18 even if they win their last game. If PBKS, however, lose both their games, they will end outside the top two. GT already have 18 points, while MI would get to 18 and even RCB can finish with 19.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (17 points; NRR +0.255)

RCB have slipped to third position in the IPL 2025 points table following their loss against SRH. They have 17 points from 13 matches, with a net run rate of +0.255. For RCB to finish in the top two, they need to beat LSG in their last league match to get to 19 points and then hope that other results go their way.

If RCB win their last league game, they will also need to hope that GT lose their final league match and stay on 18 points. In such a scenario, only PBKS can match or go past RCB. MI will finish with 18 points even if they beat PBKS.

If RCB lose their last league match, though, they won't make it to the top two. GT are already above them on the points table and since PBKS meet MI, one of them will surpass RCB. PBKS will go past RCB's points tally if they beat DC on May 24.

Mumbai Indians (16 points; NRR +1.292)

MI have a tough road ahead if they are to finish in the top two of the IPL 2025 points table. They need to win their last league match against PBKS and finish on 18 points. MI also need to hope that PBKS and RCB get no more points and stay on 17. In such a scenario, only GT can past MI in the points tally.

