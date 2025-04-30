IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s CSK vs PBKS match ft. Noor Ahmad

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) host Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Chepauk in their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 fixture. The game is set to be played on Wednesday, April 30.

CSK's previous match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) resulted in a five-wicket loss. This game was also played at the Chepauk in Chennai. Their poor run this season continues as they remain at the very bottom of the table with just two wins and four points from nine matches.

On the other hand, PBKS had to share points with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their last match which was eventually called off due to rain. Punjab had put in a solid effort with the bat, scoring 201/4 in the first innings. With five wins, three defeats and 11 points from nine matches, they are fifth on the table.

The two sides met earlier this season in Mullanpur where PBKS beat CSK by 18 runs. In the reverse fixture, Chennai will be keen to settle scores. That said, here are three players who could pick up the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 match.

3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s CSK vs PBKS match

PBKS leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal may not have begun the tournament well on a personal note but seems to have caught rhythm in the last few matches. He has been among the wickets for Punjab.

He is also their second-highest wicket-taker now with nine scalps from as many games at an average of 26.88 and an economy rate of 9.30. While he did not bowl in their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which was eventually called off due to rain, he will be keen to perform against CSK.

At the Chepauk, where spinners find assistance off the surface traditionally, Chahal will aim to exploit the conditions in his favor and deliver a match-winning spell for his team in a crucial contest.

#2 Khaleel Ahmed

CSK pacer Khaleel Ahmed has been a key performer for his team with the ball this season. He is their second-highest wicket-taker with 12 scalps from nine matches at an average of 24 and an economy rate of 9.00.

Khaleel bowled an impressive spell in their last match against SRH despite their loss. He returned with figures of 1/21 from his three overs, dismissing Abhishek Sharma for a two-ball duck.

His ability to pick up wickets in the powerplay upfront will be vital against destructive PBKS batters at the top such as Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer. The left-arm quick has been the leader of their pace attack this season and will have to put up a good show once again in this clash.

Right among the top of the most worthy buys for CSK this season is wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad. In their last match against SRH, he continued to be among the wickets, dismissing Ishan Kishan and Aniket Verma.

Noor has consistently been among the wickets this season. He is the leading wicket-taker for Chennai with 14 scalps from nine matches at an average of 17.78, economy rate of 8.03, and a strike-rate of 13.2.

Playing in familiar conditions at home, Noor will be expected to provide crucial breakthroughs against a potent PBKS batting line-up with in-form players. For Chennai to bounce back from their previous loss, the wrist-spinner will have to be at his best with the ball.

