IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s DC vs LSG match ft. Kuldeep Yadav

The fourth match of IPL 2025 will be played between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Visakhapatnam on Monday, March 24. It will be a vital clash for both teams as they begin their respective campaigns.

Both teams had a similar performance last season, DC finished sixth with 14 points while Lucknow finished a spot behind them with the same number of points. Neither team could qualify for the playoffs due to their poor net run-rate.

Further, both teams will be led by new captains this season and will look to start afresh. The Delhi Capitals appear to have one of the strongest bowling attacks this season while Lucknow are already struggling with injury woes to their bowlers even before the start of the tournament.

As they gear up to begin their IPL 2025 campaigns against each other, here are three bowlers who can stand out with the most wickets in today's match.

3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s DC vs LSG match

#3 Shardul Thakur

2019 IPL Final - Mumbai v Chennai - Source: Getty

Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur has replaced the injured Mohsin Khan at the Lucknow Super Giants ahead of their first IPL 2025 match. Shardul was unsold during the mega auctions but was recently seen training at the LSG camp.

He has now been roped in and will have a key role to play amid injury woes for the team. The right-arm quick has been in solid form, picking up 35 wickets from nine matches in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season for Mumbai.

In the IPL, he has played 95 matches so far and has bagged 94 wickets. Overall, he has plenty of experience, having played 168 T20s and taken 189 wickets with the ball.

#2 Mitchell Starc

2024 IPL Final - Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad - Source: Getty

Delhi Capitals roped in star Australian pacer Mitchell Starc to boost their pace attack ahead of IPL 2025. Starc missed the 2025 Champions Trophy due to personal reasons but brings in a wealth of experience.

Starc played a vital role for Kolkata Knight Riders last year, contributing to their title win with 17 wickets from 14 games, including a four-wicket haul in the final against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The left-arm quick, although coming off a break, will be expected to spearhead DC's pace attack and start well against LSG. Overall, he has played 41 matches in the IPL and has picked up 51 wickets at an average of 22.29 and economy rate of 8.20.

#1 Kuldeep Yadav

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals - 2024 Indian Premier League - Source: Getty

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav had an impressive IPL 2024 season with the Delhi Capitals. He played 11 matches and claimed 16 wickets at an average of 23.25 and economy rate of 8.65.

Kuldeep appeared to be in good touch during the 2025 Champions Trophy, playing a crucial role in India's win. He bagged seven wickets from five games at an average of 31.85 but maintained an economy rate of 4.79. His figures of 2/40 in the final also helped India in the summit clash against New Zealand.

Fresh from the Champions Trophy, he is expected to lead DC's spin attack and repeat his heroics from the previous season.

