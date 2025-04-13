IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s DC vs MI match ft. Kuldeep Yadav

The Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to batte it out at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 fixture will be played on Sunday, April 13.

Both teams have big names in their batting line-ups. DC will bank on the likes of in-form KL Rahul, Jake Fraser McGurk, Faf Du Plessis, and others to deliver. On the other hand, MI will need Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma, among others, to fire.

The Delhi Capitals are unbeaten coming into this game. They have all four of their games so far. As for the Mumbai Indians, they have had a contrasting campaign, with just one win and four defeats from five games.

Given the big names in the batting department on both sides, the bowlers will be under pressure to deliver. On paper, both teams have some key bowlers in their squads. That said, let's look at three players who could pick up the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 match between DC and MI.

3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s DC vs MI match

#3 Kuldeep Yadav

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals - 2024 Indian Premier League - Source: Getty

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has performed well for DC this season with the ball. He has bagged eight wickets from four games at an average of 11.12 and an economy rate of 5.56.

In their previous game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Kuldeep was exceptional, returning with figures of 2/17 from four overs, picking the big wickets of Rajat Patidar and Jitesh Sharma.

Kuldeep has been in good rhythm since his comeback, having done well for India in the Champions Trophy 2025. He has carried his form for Delhi into the IPL. Kuldeep is expected to be among the wickets against MI and continue his solid run.

#2 Hardik Pandya

2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

Hardik Pandya has been doing well with both bat and ball this IPL. With the likes of Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult present, Hardik is their leading wicket-taker with 10 scalps from four games at an average of 12.00 and an economy rate of 8.57.

Hardik also picked up two big wickets in their previous game against RCB, dismissing Virat Kohli and Liam Livingstone. The skipper bowling four overs in almost every game and picking wickets is key for Mumbai.

As they aim to turn things around and win against DC, Hardik Pandya would want to continue leading from the front like he has done so far this season.

#1 Mitchell Starc

Australia Men's Test Squad Training Session - Source: Getty

Ace pacer Mitchell Starc is the leading wicket-taker for DC this season with nine scalps from four games at an average of 15.44 and an economy rate of 9.47. Starc has also picked up a five-wicket haul in the tournament.

In the previous game against RCB, he went wicketless and gave away 35 runs in three overs. However, barring that game, he has been exceptional with the ball and has been among the wickets.

Starc can pick wickets in the powerplay and at the death too. Against the likes of Rohit Sharma, who struggles against left-arm seamers upfront, this will also be a key matchup.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More