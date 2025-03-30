IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s DC vs SRH match ft. Kuldeep Yadav

Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday, March 30, as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 caravan moves forward. The two teams will clash in Visakhapatnam.

Both teams have some big names in their batting line-ups such as Jake Fraser McGurk, Faf du Plessis, and Ashutosh Sharma for DC and Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Ishan Kishan for SRH. KL Rahul is also expected to return for Delhi after missing the first game.

Teams have been taking the attacking approach with the batting so far in this year's IPL. SRH smashed 286 runs in the first game and got to 190 in their next while DC chased down 210 in the only game they have played heading into this contest.

With these two teams against each other, one can expect another high-scoring clash. The bowling units of both sides will be tested and will be under pressure to deliver. Bowlers will have to look to take wickets to stop the opposition batters from scoring big runs once again.

Having said that, here are three bowlers who can pick up the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 fixture between DC and SRH.

3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s DC vs SRH match

#3 Harshal Patel

2025 IPL - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

Harshal Patel has been a consistent wicket-taker in the IPL over the last few seasons. Representing SRH this season, he has already picked up three wickets from two matches.

In their first game against Rajasthan Royals, he returned with figures of 2/34 from four overs. In the following game against Lucknow Super Giants, the pacer bowled two overs and proved costly giving away 28 runs but picked up the big wicket of Rishabh Pant.

Known for his variations and slower balls, a bowler of his skillset is always likely to pick wickets in this format and Hyderabad will bank on him to come good against DC's batters in this clash.

#2 Mitchell Starc

Australia Men's Test Squad Training Session - Source: Getty

Left-arm senior pacer Mitchell Starc played a key role for Kolkata Knight Riders last year, particularly with his four-wicket haul in the final. Starc was expected to lead DC's pace attack and recreate his performance from last season. He seems to be doing just that as he has started off on a positive note.

In their match against Lucknow, Starc returned with figures of 3/42 from four overs. He picked up the key wicket of Nicholas Pooran and came back to clean the innings with two wickets at the death.

Against the likes of Abhishek, Head, and Kishan among others, Starc will have a massive role to play with the ball for Delhi given his form and experience.

#1 Kuldeep Yadav

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals - 2024 Indian Premier League - Source: Getty

Wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for DC in their previous game against Lucknow. He was impressive, returning with figures of 2/20 from four overs, this being economical as well as picking wickets. Kuldeep picked up the wickets of Rishabh Pant and Ayush Badoni in the 14th and 17th overs, respectively.

Picking wickets in the middle is key which is where spinners have a huge responsibility, particularly in this format.

Kuldeep displayed good form with the ball in the 2025 Champions Trophy and his momentum has continued in this year's IPL. Leading the spin attack for Delhi, he will be a vital asset with the ball against a team with hard-hitting batters.

