IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s GT vs DC match ft. Kuldeep Yadav

The Gujarat Titans (GT) will host the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The match will be played on Saturday, April 19.

GT have won four of their six matches so far. They lost their previous game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals won their last match in a thrilling Super Over tie against the Rajasthan Royals. Delhi have five wins from six matches and have been the most consistent team this season.

Both teams have some solid batters in their lineups. The likes of Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, and Jos Buttler have been doing well for GT, while Delhi have the likes of Abhishek Porel, KL Rahul, and Karun Nair, among others, who have batted well.

It will be a challenging task for the bowlers, who will need to do their best in this clash. On that note, here are three players who can pick up the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 match between GT and DC.

3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s GT vs DC match

#3 Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc's experience has been key for DC as far as their bowling attack is concerned. In six matches, he has picked up 10 wickets at an average of 21.80 and an economy rate of 10.06.

Although he picked only one wicket in the previous game against Rajasthan, it was the prized wicket of Nitish Rana, which eventually turned the game around. He also defended nine runs off the final over to take the game to the Super Over, and again bowled well in the Super Over, earning the 'Player of the Match' award.

They will rely on his experience against GT as well. Starc is the leader of the pace attack and would want to continue bowling the way he has in this tournament.

GT pacer Prasidh Krishna appears to be in good rhythm this season. He has bagged 10 wickets in six games at an average of 16 and an economy rate of 6.95. The right-arm quick has consistently been among the wickets and is one of the reasons for their strong showing.

In their previous game against Lucknow, despite the defeat, he was impressive with figures of 2/26 from four overs, picking the wickets of both openers, Aiden Markram and Rishabh Pant.

Along with Mohammed Siraj, Krishna has been instrumental in their pace attack. Against a strong batting line-up like DC, he will be eager to prove his worth with another solid performance with the ball.

#1 Kuldeep Yadav

DC wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been among the best spinners this season. He is the leading wicket-taker for his side with 11 scalps from six games at an average of 13.18 and an economy rate of 6.04.

In their last game against Rajasthan, Kuldeep picked up the big wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was well set on 51 off just 37 balls. He has picked up wickets at crucial junctures throughout this tournament.

Kuldeep Yadav will undoubtedly have an important role to play against GT in Ahmedabad. He has been in top rhythm since his return and has carried his form from international cricket into the IPL.

